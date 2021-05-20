Conservative media host Tudor Dixon states intention to run for Michigan governor, joins uniquely crowded GOP field

(Tudor Dixon/Twitter)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(LANSING, Mich.) In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday, conservative media host Tudor Dixon announced that she will be running as a Republican in Michigan's GOP gubernatorial primary with the intention to challenge Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her position in the 2022 election.

Per The Detroit News, Dixon hosts the daily "America's Voice Live" show on the Real America's Voice online media platform. Prior to her career in media, she formerly worked in managerial and directorial roles for the steel industry, according to her LinkedIn page.

In an announcement first obtained by Fox News, Dixon gave her reasoning as to why she chose to run for governor.

"I am honored by the tremendous encouragement I've received to run and look forward to sharing our vision of an ambitious, bright future for our state with Michiganders," Dixon said. "It is time to reopen, rebuild, and restore Michigan. But to do that, we have to turn the page on Governor Whitmer's record of failed leadership."

Dixon joins a crowded GOP field that includes a Kalamazoo chiropractor, and could potentially include former U.S. Senate candidate John James and soon-to-be former Detroit police chief James Craig.