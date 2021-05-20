newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uncharted Traveling

This Bourbon Iced Tea is the perfect summer cocktail

Posted by 
Uncharted Traveling
Uncharted Traveling
 20 hours ago

Looking to create a collection of refreshing summer cocktails? Then look no further! We blended two of the most quintessential southern libations, bourbon and iced tea, to make a cocktail that is sinfully delicious. It tastes like Sunday afternoon, but will make you feel like Saturday night! By the glass or by the pitcher, it's the perfect summertime cocktail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szXZq_0a5QZ6QL00
"Kentucky Tea"Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Kentucky Bourbon
  • 4 oz Peach Tea
  • 1 oz Simple Syrup
  • Lemonade ice cubes (or 2 oz lemonade)
  • Regular ice cubes (optional)
  • Lemon slices (optional)

* To make a pitcher, use 4 cups of peach tea, 2 cups of bourbon and 1/2 cup of sugar. Stir the sugar into the tea while it's still warm, then add the bourbon. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Add lemonade cubes when serving.

Directions:

  1. Prepare lemonade ice cubes in advance by pouring lemonade into an ice cube tray and freezing overnight. Keep the lemonade cubes separate until you're ready to serve the tea.
  2. To make the drink, combine the bourbon, tea, and simple syrup in a glass and stir to combine.
  3. Add a few lemonade cubes and stir a few times to get the lemonade flavor mixed in.
  4. Garnish with lemon slices or mint leaves.
  5. Add regular ice cubes as needed to keep the drink cold.

* Turn this yummy drink into a slush!

Just add the ingredients to a blender or Ninja and blend until it reaches slushy consistency. It only takes a few seconds, and it makes the perfect spiked slush for summer!

Serve in:

Mason jar or tall glass

Follow me for southern inspired travel ideas, and a new cocktail recipe every Thursday!

Uncharted Traveling

Uncharted Traveling

Memphis, TN
91
Followers
1
Post
10
Views
ABOUT

Local city guide for Memphis Tennessee, reporting on current events, entertainment, and all the best places to eat and drink. And a few cocktail recipes here and there!

 https://www.unchartedtraveling.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iced Tea#Food Drink#Lemon Tea#Afternoon Tea#Sugar Syrup#Simple Syrup#Kentucky Tea#Kentucky Bourbon#Peach Tea#Regular Ice Cubes#Add Lemonade Cubes#Lemon Slices#Glass#Slushy Consistency#Collection#Ninja#Southern#Directions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

How to Make El Guapo, a Tequila Cocktail Made With Your Favorite Hot Sauce

The first time you encounter the El Guapo cocktail, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s some kind of joke. For one, “El Guapo” means “the handsome one” in Spanish, and yet the name has been applied, in this case, to one of the ugliest drinks ever made. It’s like referring to a big guy as Tiny, or calling your nephew “Einstein” after you see him try to eat a palmful of sand. The El Guapo has pulpy lime husks and battered cucumber debris and flecks of black pepper floating in it, and is a lot of things, but as far as cocktails go, handsome is a bit of a stretch.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Duck Dynasty's Uncle Si Shows How to Make the Perfect Iced Tea

Even if you aren't a duck hunter, you can't help but be infatuated with the Duck Dynasty clan, especially Uncle Si Robertson, who is the younger brother of Phil Robertson. Known for his jokes, wild antics, and love for tea (not sweet tea!), the Vietnam Vet became an instant star on the reality show that followed the Robertson family and their Duck calls business. And while Duck Dynasty might not be making new episodes, it doesn't stop Uncle Si from making his famous iced tea.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Scoop: “Sur La Table of cocktails” opens this summer at Atherton Mill

A new shop called “The Cocktailery” is opening soon in South End, selling everything you need for your perfect home bar set-up. Why it matters: Owner Tamu Curtis turned a pandemic pivot into a thriving business. She’s on a mission to launch the “Sur La Table of cocktails” here in Charlotte and beyond. Background: For years leading […] The post Scoop: “Sur La Table of cocktails” opens this summer at Atherton Mill appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Easy Bourbon Brown Sugar Ice Cream

This bourbon brown sugar ice cream is so elegant, rich, and creamy. It is a perfect dessert for any occasion, especially after a romantic dinner in a nice spring/summer night. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 3/4 cup whole milk. 3/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed. 4 large egg yolks. 1...
Posted by
1WineDude

Wine and Cocktails Happy Hour with Vintage Wine Estate's Katy Long

For many months since COVID-19 shelter-in-place rules and guidelines have prevented us wine industry folk from gathering live and in-person, we’ve been mixing it up by tasting samples simultaneously and meeting virtually via Zoom. In the case of the event that stars as the topic of today’s entry, however, we were literally mixing it up – as in, mixing up cocktails.
RecipesPosted by
Amomama

10 Easy-to-Make Lemon Desserts Perfect For Summer

Summer is the time of the year where families get to enjoy outdoor moments, camps, and parties. But, of course, having your favorite summer dessert helps get the best of time. Summer brings with it the natural craving for lemon desserts, especially during family outdoor hangouts and campings. While some persons would love to give themselves a treat to their favorite lemon dessert, they find it challenging to make.
Berkeley, CAaimc.edu

Green Tea for Summer

Believe it or not, in the Chinese Medicine conception of the seasons, we’re already in the beginning of summer! Spring’s bright yellow-green shoots have matured into full leaves and the era of flowers is giving way to a season of lush green (and yellow grasses, as is the case in California summers).
Food & Drinksspoonuniversity.com

How to Throw The Perfect Tea Party

I LOVE high tea. Sipping Earl Grey from a pretty cup and nibbling tiny sandwiches, one can’t help but feel sophisticated. But don’t feel like you’ve got to shell out the big bucks at an actual tea house—a perfectly elegant spread is possible at your own. Prep the goods before hand, convert your kitchenette into a parlor, and you’re on your way to a tea-rific par-tea.
Food & Drinkscoolmaterial.com

Jim Beam Is Expanding Their Line of Ready To Drink Cocktails With Two New Bourbon Highballs

If we’re being completely honest, we’ve never really been all that impressed with pre-bottled or canned cocktails because we always felt like we could make a better drink ourselves. While this still rings true, there’s something to be said for the convenience of cracking open a fresh, cold, delicious can of your favorite cocktail–without having to do any of the legwork. That’s where Jim Beam comes in with their upcoming Classic Highball and Ginger Highball canned cocktails dropping any day now. Both of the stalwart cocktail options include Jim Beam Bourbon–obviously–with the Classic Highball focusing on the combination of Beam with bubbly seltzer and a hint of citrus while the Ginger Highball combines Beam with the spicy crispness of ginger ale. As much as we love a perfectly chilled beer in the midst of sweltering heat, there’s something to be said for a great cocktail that can be enjoyed in similar conditions, and these two new Beam Highball Cocktails more than deliver. They’ll be available later this year individually or for $10 a four-pack.
Food & Drinkskentlive.news

Get a Costa iced coffee or tea for 50p

Summer is coming and Costa is selling iced coffee and teas for just 50p. The offer, available only to Costa app users, runs from May 11 to May 13. Costa's website says: "Feel refreshed with our final surprise offer to celebrate 50 years of Costa. Between 11 - 13 May, pick up handcrafted Iced Coffee, Iced Tea or Cold Brew for only 50p.
Food & Drinkstelegraphherald.com

Exploring the ice cream hues of summer 2021

Summertime is near, and with that, so are all the beautiful colors that accompany the season. Summer brings to mind cooling blue-green water, the soft moody lighting of a gentle evening sunset and the dewy fresh greens of a well-watered lawn. The plethora of new bright colors this season reminds...
RecipesNevada Appeal

The perfect salad for spring/summer (recipe)

Spring is here, with the trees budding out and blossoms in the air; it’s a beautiful time of year in Northern Nevada and outdoor dining is back!. At Piazza, our tastes and recipes reflect the change of seasons as well and Chef Dan Burnham is hard at work planning our new spring/summer seasonal and local menu, coming out Memorial Day weekend.
Recipesvinepair.com

The Most Inexpensive Ways to Decorate Summer Cocktails

With warmer weather slowly creeping in, many are switching from spicy bourbon cocktails to light, bright, citrus-driven drinks. Mixing these recipes up at home may seem a little intimidating, but that’s why we’ve boiled plenty of drinks down into fun, easy recipes that even the newest home bartender can tackle.
Drinkshawaiibusiness.com

Pono Potions Sells All-Natural Syrups For Coffee, Cocktails and Cooking

Pono Potions lets you add the natural flavors of the Islands to your drinks and culinary creations. Owner Peter A. Hessler says he combines ingredients from local small farms and businesses to create syrups in flavors like Golden La‘ie Vanilla, Ali‘i Lavender and Maika‘i Mac Nut. To support the local community, the company says, it has a bottle recycling program and donates 10 cents from every bottle sold to the Hawaii Foodbank.
Recipesbattlegroundblog.com

Grilled Pizza Is Perfect For Summer Entertaining

Hotter climate helps me to remember having pool gatherings and cooking outside. One feast that visitors truly appreciate is flame-broiled pizzas. To begin with, they taste great! Second, your visitors can customize them to their taste. For the host, this is an incredible make-ahead thought. Whenever there is a requirement of pizza-making then you can buy chef pomodoro’s detroit deep dish rectangle pizza pan, 14 x 10-inch.
EnvironmentTelegraph

Why gin in a paper bottle is the future of eco-friendly spirits

The way our drinks are packaged has become increasingly interesting as eco-conscious producers attempt to move away from heavy glass bottles, and now a premium gin has been released which is, effectively, a bag-in-bottle spirit. Green Man Woodland gin, made at Surrey’s Silent Pool distillery, looks at first glance like...
DrinksDemocrat-Herald

3 beer cocktail recipes: Add refreshing fizz to summer sippers

When it comes to craft beers and their remarkable flavors, one typically drinks them straight to savor the nuances and distinctive qualities that brewers coax out of their ingredients, like the foraged and farm beers produced by Scratch Brewing Company in Ava, Illinois. By the same token, those same attributes can be used to a bartender’s advantage to infuse cocktails with a fizzy twist and fun mix of flavors.