This Bourbon Iced Tea is the perfect summer cocktail

Looking to create a collection of refreshing summer cocktails? Then look no further! We blended two of the most quintessential southern libations, bourbon and iced tea, to make a cocktail that is sinfully delicious. It tastes like Sunday afternoon, but will make you feel like Saturday night! By the glass or by the pitcher, it's the perfect summertime cocktail.

"Kentucky Tea" Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Ingredients:

2 oz Kentucky Bourbon

4 oz Peach Tea

1 oz Simple Syrup

Lemonade ice cubes (or 2 oz lemonade)

Regular ice cubes (optional)

Lemon slices (optional)

* To make a pitcher, use 4 cups of peach tea, 2 cups of bourbon and 1/2 cup of sugar. Stir the sugar into the tea while it's still warm, then add the bourbon. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Add lemonade cubes when serving.

Directions:

Prepare lemonade ice cubes in advance by pouring lemonade into an ice cube tray and freezing overnight. Keep the lemonade cubes separate until you're ready to serve the tea. To make the drink, combine the bourbon, tea, and simple syrup in a glass and stir to combine. Add a few lemonade cubes and stir a few times to get the lemonade flavor mixed in. Garnish with lemon slices or mint leaves. Add regular ice cubes as needed to keep the drink cold.

* Turn this yummy drink into a slush!

Just add the ingredients to a blender or Ninja and blend until it reaches slushy consistency. It only takes a few seconds, and it makes the perfect spiked slush for summer!

Serve in:

Mason jar or tall glass

