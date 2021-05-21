newsbreak-logo
Dallas, TX

People's Impact Network, a nonprofit for nonprofits and more, is making a huge impact on Dallas community

Neha B
Neha B
 3 days ago

People's Impact Network, launched in March 2020, is a nonprofit organization that operates on the principle of 'Triple win', where all the three parties involved; contributor, buyer and the community, are benefitted in some way. They offer six programs that cover a vast array of things that can help Dallas community in terms of meeting needs, small businesses, personal growth, education, sharing voice, community service and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QE51d_0a5AZZhB00
People’s Impact Network charitiesNamitha Nayak/ People’s Impact Network

People's Impact Network has programs that can benefit anyone, whether you are looking to expand your knowledge, network with like- minded people, explore leadership skills or help a non profit organization with donations that are generated from resale of items.

Several years ago, Namitha Nayak, the President of People's Impact Network, created an event called 'Clothes For Charity' where people donated gently used clothes to raise funds to help someone with medical bills. Subsequently, it became an annual event supporting various charities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jiMOo_0a5AZZhB00
Namitha Nayak, President of People’s Impact NetworkNamitha Nayak/ People’s Impact Network

"I listen to the problems around my ecosystem and think of ways to mitigate them as a community which helped me create programs such as 'Voice of Woman', 'My Seat at The Table' and others. I believe that the next generation will be inspired to engage in community work, if they see their parents do meaningful work even in their busy routines. People's Impact Network focuses on 'no pressure and no guilt' altruistic efforts where there is a win for everyone involved," Namitha told News Break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtEMH_0a5AZZhB00
People’s Impact Network Newsletter, PINsiderNamitha Nayak/ People’s Impact Network

After Namitha moved to Dallas area from Illinois a few years ago, People's Impact Network was launched as a Texas nonprofit. Soon after its launch, when the pandemic hit the world, People's Impact Network went from being a Dallas organization to having a National Impact with participation from over 70 cities all over the United States. "COVID helped us pivot from just being a local organization based on an in-person engagement to a National organization with a strong online presence," Namitha told News Break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVa2m_0a5AZZhB00
People’s Impact Network generate donations from resale of itemsNamitha Nayak/ People’s Impact Network

People's Impact Network is chartered to 'give where you live'. In the last couple of years, it has donated close to $20K to various local nonprofits ranging from food banks to domestic violence victims support Organizations. This is a monetary impact from this nonprofit that enables other focused organizations help individuals directly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdcKs_0a5AZZhB00
People’s Impact Network donates to other non profits from resale of itemsNamitha Nayak/ People’s Impact Network

In addition to this aspect, the intangible helping has included over 100 free sessions on various topics during the peak of the pandemic times where people were grasping for a sense of normalcy. These sessions ranged from cooking and exercise to finance and gardening. The PIN-Ed program provides free lessons on various subjects ranging from programming with Python to spoken language classes. The Youth Wing program gives highschoolers an opportunity to build their portfolio as well as contribute meaningfully.

Here are a few statistics on how People's Impact Network has helped Dallas community through their various programs:

  • Over 1000 women participate in reusing gently used sarees by purchasing them at affordable prices with all funds targeted for charitable causes with Saree Strong program.
  • Over 500 students have joined and attended various classes with PIN-Ed program.
  • Over 300 individuals have joined sessions on various topics with Voice of World program.
  • Over 90 small business owners have benefitted by joined the My Seat at The Table program by making sales during pandemic times when everything else came to a standstill.
  • Over 220 individuals engage on our Pinvestors program to discuss investing and finance strategies.
  • Several high schoolers have become eligible for the Presidential Volunteer Service Awards via their efforts with the Youth Wing program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLNtm_0a5AZZhB00
People’s Impact Network teamNamitha Nayak/ People’s Impact Network

This accounts for countless hours of volunteering and collaboration in the short duration since their launch. People's Impact Network continues to grow and adapt to the needs of Dallas community. They are expecting to partner with other organizations to broaden the area where the non profit can make an impact. "We will grow our current programs and have branch locations in other cities around the country. We are in the initial stages of looking into a free meals program to provide healthy home style food for students and families in need across Dallas," Namitha told News Break.



