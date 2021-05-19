newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Elizabeth, ME

In Cape Elizabeth, a Cozy Eco Retreat by the Sea

Posted by 
offMetro.com
offMetro.com
 21 hours ago

By Suzanne Russo

If you’re overdue for a date with nature, there are few places more wondrous and worth the trek in summer than woodsy Cape Elizabeth, a quiet coastal hamlet just five miles southeast of Portland, Maine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0N2t_0a4JpgQk00
Cape Elizabeth.Photo by NorthAmericanStories, from Pixabay.com

Cape Elizabeth is a nature lover’s paradise, and the cozy Inn by the Sea encapsulates and protects all that is wonderful about the area. The 30-year-old property on Bowery Beach Road is a quintessential New England seaside building, with the exception of a recent multi-million dollar remodel that took it down to the studs, restoring all the charm along with a full eco-friendly design, from the dual-flush toilets to the Biofuel heating system.

This is natural luxury at its finest, a charming property that encompasses a mile of private, unspoiled beach and five acres of indigenous gardens certified as a wildlife habitat.

The inn’s motto is “Preserve, Protect and Inspire,” and everything about it does just that. At Sea Glass, the inn’s restaurant that looks out at the picturesque lawn with views of the Atlantic beyond, Executive Chef Mitchell Kaldrovich turns out simple but sensational dishes using only the freshest of ingredients. He spent his first months in Maine making the circuit to farms and fish markets to ensure that the restaurant stays local and sustainable; he has partnerships with everyone from farmers to mushroom foragers and one can taste the freshness in every vibrant, delicious dish. Equally luxurious—and sustainable—is the state of the art Leed-certified Spa and the Inn by the Sea, with its recycled floors, chemical-free products and full menu of natural and maritime-inspired treatments.

Watch this video to get a glimpse:

But the star of this green inn (whose traditional guest room rates begin at $299/night) is the natural setting it does so much to protect. Just a short walk down a lush, private boardwalk is a beautiful expanse of New England beach, and even closer to home are the colorful, all-local gardens that provide a habitat for a variety of species—including the endangered Monarch butterfly (the inn is a certified Monarch way station). Guests of all ages are invited to stroll the grounds or partake in the larger, more organized inn events. For the little ones, fun events like the “Bug’s Life Tour” introduce the environment and eco-friendly practices in exciting and interactive ways, and for their parents, classes are available on planting indigenous gardens or zero waste corporate seminars. The whole family can get in on the action with seasonal events from beach cleanings to pumpkin carvings.

Maine To-Do’s

Less then a mile from the inn is the Great Pond, the area’s largest wetland and a lovely spot for a leisurely hike through diverse flora and fauna—keep your eyes peeled for beaver dams.

Portland itself is a wealth of food and shops, and just a 20-minute cab ride away. But the Inn offers much to do, whether it be relaxing on the lawn or roasting marshmallows by the fire in the evenings. There’s likely no better way to usher in the chill than with one last trip to the sea. .  .

How to get there: The Amtrak Downeaster runs from Boston’s South Station to Portland. To get from New York to Boston take Amtrak from Penn Station to (approximately 4 hours, around $80 each way or $145 each way for the high speed Acela train). Bolt Bus (34th St at 8th Ave., $20 each way) goes directly to South Station. From the train station in Portland, a cab into Cape Elizabeth’s town takes approximately 30 minutes and costs around $30.

offMetro.com

offMetro.com

New York City, NY
518
Followers
49
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

offMetro is a travel resource for city dwellers who want to get out of town–car-optional. oM reports on the best day trips and weekend getaways that are easily accessible via alternative modes of transportation, be it by bike, bus, subway, or boat. If you can’t make the weekends longer, strive to make them better.

 https://offmetro.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
Cape Elizabeth, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Environment#By The Sea#South Lawn#Natural Habitat#Family Farms#Penn Station#Cape Elizabeth Photo#Natural Luxury#Indigenous Gardens#Bowery Beach Road#Eco Friendly Practices#Leed Certified Spa#Wildlife Habitat#Seasonal Events#Nature#Hamlet#Preserve#In Summer#8th Ave#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine StateWGME

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Small Portland Restaurant Named Best Place In Maine For Chicken Fingers

Chicken fingers are the ultimate comfort food for many people. That's probably because it's difficult to mess up a chicken finger. At its worst, it could be a little chewy with a crust that's a little underwhelming but nothing that a good sauce can't cover up. At its best, chicken fingers can put a smile on your face with the right spices, breading and fry on them. The problem is that almost every restaurant has chicken fingers on the menu. It'd be nearly impossible to try every single chicken finger and report back. So if you're on the lookout for your next favorite chicken finger, one Portland restaurant has been given the title of "best chicken fingers in Maine" by Eat This.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

Maine’s UNE Marine Science Center Is Home to Another Incredibly Rare Lobster

The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford, Maine has done it again. They are the proud keepers of another super-rare lobster. This lobster has its color split right down the middle. Amazing! Back in February UNE became home to a one-in-30 million rare yellow lobster which was named Banana. Finding a split-colored lobster is even rarer; one-in-50 million! Shouldn't Banana's new roommate be called Banana Split?
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Low-flying airplane to map rural Maine

STATEWIDE — A low-flying airplane over northern Maine will be mapping the region’s geology later this month. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on...
Maine Statenrcm.org

Thursday, May 27: An Inside Look at Maine’s Threatened and Endangered Species (online)

Please join NRCM and Maine Audubon at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate the legacy of Rachel Carson on her birthday and learn about Maine’s threatened and endangered species. Carson’s work inspired the nation to act to protect imperiled species including the Bald Eagle, which has since made a remarkable recovery. Join us to learn about ongoing efforts to protect and restore imperiled Piping Plover and Canada lynx populations here in Maine and why action is needed in Washington, D.C. The event is free, but advance registration is required.
Maine Statewagmtv.com

Flights over northern Maine to map geology

(AP) - A low-flying airplane over northern Maine later this month is going to be mapping the region’s geology. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments...
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Maine Congressman Jared Golden Welcomes Baby Rosemary

Maine Congressman Jared Golden shared an addition to his family on social media on Saturday. Golden and wife, Isobelle Calderwood Moiles or Izzy, have welcomed a new baby girl into the world as of Friday, May 14th. They named the newborn Rosemary and is reportedly healthy. Mom and baby are doing good.
Maine Statewabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...