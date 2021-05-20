This petting farm with a 1880's Victorian farmhouse in Dallas is a very beautiful place to see and a perfect event venue

Dallas never stops amazing me! There are so many things to do and such beautiful places to see, many of which we know nothing about. I was looking to take my kids to a petting farm when I came across this hidden gem and for what it offers, it should be more known. I love exploring places that are locally owned by a family like our's that is doing such an amazing work and have my kids look up close what its like to live a farm life, in this case.

Blue Heron Landing is a petting farm in Wylie, Tx, just northeast of Dallas, owned by Michele Caputo, on a 6.5 acres property. Michele runs her farm business along with her Lead Event Coordinator & Performance Artiste, Merilyn Richardson.

In this week's mom owned small businesses feature, I want to introduce this serene farm and nature trail that is also a petting farm and a fun place to spend time with your family or host birthday parties or any fun event. Michele is a mother of two kids, Giovanni and Giada and works full-time in IT Service and this is their part-time business. They offer venue rental and tours by advance reservations. Blue Heron Landing (BHL) and their property offers a wide variety of fun activities to entertain people of all age groups.

Blue Heron Landing is an event venue with different onsite areas to support a wide variety of themes for any special celebration that includes a beautiful secluded wooded Nature Trail, picnic areas with towering canopy of old trees, petting farm or barnyard area, a very large play yard with climbing equipment, play house, sandboxes, playground equipment and outdoor lawn games and also the 1880's Victorian Farmhouse or Teahouse. Victorian farmhouse from 1880's in Dallas area? Yes, that's right!

The farmhouse has antiques and architectural features from the 1880s, early Americana, that features a glimpse into the past. There are historic Wylie photos displayed on the walls, you just walk out the back and you will see beautiful views (especially at the sunset) with the large covered patio and balcony with ornate circular staircase overlooking the wooded pond and 'island gazebo'. It makes for a perfect outdoor sanctuary for relaxing, listening to the sweet chirping of birds and pond creatures including a family of otters who visit quite often.

We rarely see such places, especially in a city like Dallas! A true exploration of nature and the old farmhouse vibes, I can spend days at a place like this! This farm is such a hidden gem!

You truly do not realize the views and size of the property from the road, it opens up to this beautiful nature views when you walk behind the Victorian farmhouse, you pass through the festive, colorful front area of the property, to the tranquil, relaxing, natural setting of the woods and pond.

"I have a 40+ year old wooden sign, posted at the entrance of our Nature Trail, 'the Good Earth Nature Trail', created by my parents. They were school teachers and had a vision for their kids to hike through the woods on our farm in Michigan and appreciate and take care of nature. My dad's vision was to share the 'Good Earth Nature Trail' with our school mates and friends. His wish has come to a full reality as our Nature Trail is a major part of our holiday event", Michele told News Break.

Blue Heron Landing started to host free holiday events in 2017; 'Easter Egg Hunt' for local friends and preschool classes, a 'Toys-for-Tots Holiday Happy Hour' and 'Petting Farm Play Date' to collect toys for the local Collin County Marine Corps Toys-for-Tots charity. "We've done this 3 years now, since moving here. My goal each year is to increase the number of toys collected. My approach is to gradually grow the business, on a part-time weekend and holiday basis, until I can build it up to allow me to retire from IT job and do this full-time", Michele told News Break.

They also hosted a successful Halloween event in October 2020 with a haunted trail hike through the BHL "Forbidden Forest"!!

"Growing up, my parents wanted us to be grounded in old fashioned family values and so my parents moved the family to a farm to learn hard work ethic and develop an appreciation for Nature and animals. I've always wanted this for my family too, so after I had my twins, I started looking for the perfect place to nurture those old fashioned family values and raise some baby goats!" Michele loves entertaining, "We enjoy this so much, we always wanted to share with family and friends. I also come from a big Italian family, so I do need an outlet to this innate skill and my creativity in party planning!"

Blue Heron Landing is yet another business in Dallas that actually flourished during the pandemic while so many other businesses were forced to shut.

Michele told News Break, "Due to the quarantine last year in Spring 2020 and the frustration of families not able to get out, travel, go to restaurants, go on vacation, etc., I was inspired to open up Blue Heron Landing to host private family petting farm visits for immediate family members of same household, about 10 people per visit. This allowed families to reserve an hour or more, to have a private, beautiful outdoor, country setting to enjoy a picnic, grill, watch the sunset from the patio, play with the animals, have a bonfire, roast some marshmallows, run and play outside! We offered a safe fun outdoor activity that kids needed so badly while parents could sit and relax".

They host many events on special occasions. "We had a Mother's Day weekend event in May 2020 and things really picked up from there. As guidelines and restrictions were lifted, the groups have grown in size. Our Haunted Halloween Trail that had scary music, torch lights, fog, animated and live haunted scenes throughout the wooded trail, was a huge success, followed by our Christmas Lights Trail with snow and New Year's event with fireworks and outdoor movies! Each family was able to enjoy their own private firepit area and have plenty of room to social distance at all of our events," Michele told News Break.

Michele also added, "They say in business location is key! I am blessed with an amazing location here in Wylie. It is hard to secure a land plot or 6.5 acres so close to Dallas city and major highways and less than two miles from downtown Wylie, yet outside city limits and less restricted on activities we can provide. But there is a housing development explosion in this area! With many families choosing to settle in the area, this location is more convenient for families to venture close to home for a very magical and unique experience! "

Blue Heron Landing celebrates the love of nature, animals, family, community and history in all that they offer on the farm. Here are a few things they offer:

Themed children's parties with costumed characters or story-time-come-to-life;

School field trips with learning activities (nature, animals, history);

Fun add-on activities such as unicorn /pony rides, barrel train rides; zip line; nature trail hikes scavenger hunts and many outdoor lawn or yard games tailored for your party theme. They create a magical, festive environment at all of the events;

Eclectic mix of farm animals in their Twin Peeps Petting Farm. see alpacas, peacocks, trick pig, baby goats, miniature donkeys, lamb, chickens, rabbit;

Snow Cones, Cotton Candy, S'mores;

Firepits;

Live alpaca or sheep shearing at the Easter event;

1880s Victorian Farmhouse with antique tea party themed services and decor;

Indoor event hall coming in 2022 with indoor AC or heat facility for year-round events like wedding and corporate events.

Blue Heron Landing has something for every age group and you will be very pleased with the hospitality of the hosts and the beauty of the farm and nature trail. So add Blue Heron Landing to your list of must visit places in Dallas and get ready to be amazed!

Address: 5915 Pleasant Valley Road, Wylie, TX 75098

For more information and events calendar visit: Blue Heron Landing