Royal Oak, MI

Eastern Market Brewing Co. expands to Royal Oak

Becca Ballard
 8 days ago

Detroit's Eastern Market Brewing Co. will expand into the former ROAK Brewing Company space in downtown Royal Oak. While, Roak Brewing Company, is currently in the process of closing down their taproom in Royal Oak to relocate to Marshall.

This will be Eastern Market Brewing Co. second time expanding into a new location. Originally Eastern Market opened its doors in Detroit in 2017. Then, years later it expanded to Ferndale's former Axle Brewing Co. to form the Ferndale Project. This new space will allow for the expansion of the delivery service they offer and its vegan donut company, Dooped Donuts. A new pizza company is also in the works, featuring Detroit-style pizzas that are served up at the Ferndale Project.

The new space will be located at 330 E. Lincoln, Royal Oak, MI. Right in downtown Royal Oak, just off of Main Street. Eastern Market Brewing Co. also purchased the equipment inside the building they are renting.This includes a 30-barrel brewhouse system, a full-size kitchen and a pizza oven. The restaurant's main focus is on barrel-aged beers. As of now, an opening date has not been determined, but there is hope that the doors will be open to the public before the end of the year.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. got creative like many others during the pandemic and went as far as launching a new business, Peddler, which is a home delivery service. Delivery is now available for many of their items including coffee, beer, donuts, pizza and more. With the big expansion of this brewing company, it allows for the expansion of other launches as well including, Dooped Donuts. The taproom could be open by the end of the year, but the brewery states they aren’t rushing anything. No further details regarding the expansion and opening has been provided yet.

The Royal Oak expansion will allow Eastern Market Brewing Co. to triple its brewing style capacity. Now, you'll start seeing their beers in more stores.

About Eastern Market Brewery Co.

Eastern Market Brewery Co. creates the classics, yet also the one-of-a-kind beer of local flavor. Whenever possible, beer will be brewed with local ingredients from Eastern Market to support the market vendors and local businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSe8I_0ZjqyI3b00
Photo By: Becca Ballard

