Rochester Hills Shake Shack To Open This Fall

Have you heard a new Shake Shack is in town?

Michigan’s newest Shake Shack, will soon open its doors in Rochester Hils here soon.

Shake Shake is planning to open fall 2021 and will offer the traditional lineup you've enjoyed time and time again. Along with 100 percent angus beef burgers, Shake Shack offers fried chicken sandwiches, grilled hot dogs, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine and more. Here you'll find fresh, simple and high-quality versions of the classics you love.

This trendy New York City-based burger chain, Shake Shack, is set to continue its expansion further into Michigan. What started in Manhattan as only a few sales from a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park is now well-established and known by many. Shake Shack's first location in Michigan was in downtown Detroit in 2017. Very soon after the first one opened their doors, one emerged in Ann Arbor and two in Troy, including one at the Somerset Collection food court. This chain first started its restaurant in New York City. Now, Shake Shack has expanded to more than 300 locations, including in multiple coutries.

This chain restaurant prides themselves on their good ingredients as their burgers are made with 100% Angus beef of vegetarian fed; chicken, is fresh white-meat; and hot dogs are 100% beef from Vienna Beef in Chicago.

The restaurant, to be located at 104 N. Adams Rd., Rochester Hills, will include an outdoor patio and walk-up window. Shake Shack will located at the Village and join a lineup of other restaurants as well including Kruse & Muer, PF Chang, BRAVO! Italian Kitchen, Jagged Fork, and Noodles & Co. and others.

Along with the exciting new about the new location, Shake Shack has also announced their newest additions to their menu including the Avocado Bacon Burger and the Avocado Bacon Chicken. Both of these new additions to the menu include freshly sliced avocado, Niman Ranch applewood-smoked bacon and a sauce. Visit Shake Shake's website here, to view the full menu.

This new Shake Shack is also hiring. Check out their website here for further details on the positions available.

Photo By: Pexels