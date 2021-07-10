Cancel
Harlan, IA

Harlan COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Harlan News Watch
Harlan News Watch
 10 hours ago
(Mario Tama / Getty)

(HARLAN, IA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Harlan have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Harlan:

2003 Chatburn Ave

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:21:19 PDT

Phone: 712-755-2525

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

2308 12th St

Kwik-Rx Pharmacy

Phone: 712-755-3823

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 01:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm

1812 Chatburn Ave

Pexton Pharmacy

Phone: (712) 755-2101

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Harlan News Watch

Harlan News Watch

Harlan, IA
