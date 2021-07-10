Cancel
Sidney, MT

Vaccine database: Sidney sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Sidney Updates
 10 hours ago
(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(SIDNEY, MT) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Sidney have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sidney:

1201 W Holly St #1

Richland County Health Department

Phone: (406) 433-2207

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

216 14th Ave SW

Sidney Health Center

Phone: (406) 488-1000

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 7:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

ABOUT

With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

