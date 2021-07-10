Cancel
Riverside, CA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Riverside

Posted by 
Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnAxB_0ZLhBIfR00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Riverside have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Riverside:

Parkside Medical Building, 8990 Garfield St #12

Arlington Prescription Pharmacy

Phone: 951-688-5232

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7117 Brockton Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (951) 782-3653

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-01:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 08:30am-05:30pm

Visit source for more information

3361 Market Street

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (951) 680-1145

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

8280 Magnolia Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (951) 687-1308

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

3440 La Sierra Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (951) 352-1933

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3520 Tyler St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (951) 351-1083

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2755 Canyon Springs Pkwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (951) 697-6449

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

6852 Streeter Ave

Curative Medical Associates Inc (Riverside City Sears)

Phone: (888) 702-9042

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7830 Limonite Ave

Jurupa Valley Pharmacy

Phone: (951) 332-2235

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3350 La Sierra Ave

Ralphs Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:38 PDT

Phone: (951) 637-9819

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6150 Van Buren Boulevard

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:12:41 PDT

Phone: 951-688-5155

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

17055 Van Buren Boulevard

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:18 PDT

Phone: 951-780-3343

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4920 La Sierra Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 951-688-4196

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6075 Magnolia Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 951-682-0177

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3849 Chicago Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 951-686-2671

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5225 Canyon Crest Dr #8

Rite Aid

Phone: 951-686-2203

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8015 Limonite Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 951-361-0263

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9194 Magnolia Ave

Riverside 2

Phone: (951) 977-8667

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8938 Trautwein Rd

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 951-656-3394

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2975 Van Buren Boulevard

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 951-689-2370

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

6363 Valley Springs Pkwy

Sams Club

Phone: 951-653-4840

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 12:30pm, 1:30pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 12:30pm, 1:30pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3520 Riverside Plaza Dr

Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 951-342-7930

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4343 Market Street STE D

Vien D Doan

Phone: (951) 784-7406

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

10992 Magnolia Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 951-688-4154

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

7000 Indiana Ave #112

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 951-892-7538

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

8044 Limonite Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 951-685-0139

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

6600 Magnolia Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 951-786-9243

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

8917 Trautwein Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 951-776-0470

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1745 University Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 951-684-5661

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

6250 Valley Springs Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:36 PDT

Phone: 951-653-4849

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5200 Van Buren Boulevard

Walmart Inc

Phone: 951-689-4595

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Riverside News Watch

Riverside News Watch

Riverside, CA
