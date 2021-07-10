Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Riverside
(Joe Raedle / Getty)
(RIVERSIDE, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Riverside have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Riverside:
Phone: 951-688-5232
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT
Phone: (951) 782-3653
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-01:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 08:30am-05:30pm
Phone: (951) 680-1145
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (951) 687-1308
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT
Phone: (951) 352-1933
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT
Phone: (951) 351-1083
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT
Phone: (951) 697-6449
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm
Phone: (888) 702-9042
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Phone: (951) 332-2235
Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:38 PDT
Phone: (951) 637-9819
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:12:41 PDT
Phone: 951-688-5155
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:18 PDT
Phone: 951-780-3343
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 951-688-4196
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm
Phone: 951-682-0177
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 951-686-2671
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 951-686-2203
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm
Phone: 951-361-0263
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm
Phone: (951) 977-8667
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: 951-656-3394
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 951-689-2370
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 951-653-4840
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 12:30pm, 1:30pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 12:30pm, 1:30pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 951-342-7930
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: (951) 784-7406
Available vaccine types: Moderna
Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Phone: 951-688-4154
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 951-892-7538
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 951-685-0139
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 951-786-9243
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 951-776-0470
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 951-684-5661
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:36 PDT
Phone: 951-653-4849
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 951-689-4595
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.