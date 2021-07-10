Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Riverside

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Riverside have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Riverside:

Parkside Medical Building, 8990 Garfield St #12 Arlington Prescription Pharmacy

Phone: 951-688-5232

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm

7117 Brockton Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (951) 782-3653

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-01:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 08:30am-05:30pm

3361 Market Street CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (951) 680-1145

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

8280 Magnolia Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (951) 687-1308

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am

3440 La Sierra Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (951) 352-1933

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

3520 Tyler St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (951) 351-1083

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

2755 Canyon Springs Pkwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (951) 697-6449

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

6852 Streeter Ave Curative Medical Associates Inc (Riverside City Sears)

Phone: (888) 702-9042

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

7830 Limonite Ave Jurupa Valley Pharmacy

Phone: (951) 332-2235

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

3350 La Sierra Ave Ralphs Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:38 PDT

Phone: (951) 637-9819

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

6150 Van Buren Boulevard Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:12:41 PDT

Phone: 951-688-5155

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

17055 Van Buren Boulevard Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:18 PDT

Phone: 951-780-3343

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

4920 La Sierra Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 951-688-4196

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

6075 Magnolia Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 951-682-0177

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

3849 Chicago Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 951-686-2671

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

5225 Canyon Crest Dr #8 Rite Aid

Phone: 951-686-2203

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

8015 Limonite Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 951-361-0263

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

9194 Magnolia Ave Riverside 2

Phone: (951) 977-8667

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

8938 Trautwein Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 951-656-3394

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

2975 Van Buren Boulevard Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 951-689-2370

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

6363 Valley Springs Pkwy Sams Club

Phone: 951-653-4840

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 12:30pm, 1:30pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 12:30pm, 1:30pm - 7:00 pm

3520 Riverside Plaza Dr Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 951-342-7930

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

4343 Market Street STE D Vien D Doan

Phone: (951) 784-7406

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

10992 Magnolia Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 951-688-4154

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Phone: 951-892-7538

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 05:00pm

8044 Limonite Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 951-685-0139

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

6600 Magnolia Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 951-786-9243

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

8917 Trautwein Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 951-776-0470

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1745 University Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 951-684-5661

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

6250 Valley Springs Pkwy Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:36 PDT

Phone: 951-653-4849

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

5200 Van Buren Boulevard Walmart Inc

Phone: 951-689-4595

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.