Fresno vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

(FRESNO, CA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Fresno have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fresno:

3656 W Shaw Ave Afc Urgent Care Fresno

Phone: (559) 388-8430

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

5180 E Kings Canyon Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (559) 255-9009

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

4987 N Fresno St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (559) 227-7137

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am

3011 E Shields Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:14:46 PDT

Phone: (559) 224-2965

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

1302 Fulton Mall CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:14:46 PDT

Phone: (559) 233-7311

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

6750 N Cedar Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:13:46 PDT

Phone: (559) 299-3115

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1325 W Shields Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (559) 224-6963

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

4077 W Clinton Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:14:46 PDT

Phone: (559) 271-3177

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

728 W Shaw Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:14:46 PDT

Phone: (559) 226-1485

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

6720 N Fresno St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (559) 432-2729

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

3150 W Shaw Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:13:46 PDT

Phone: (559) 276-8926

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

7600 N Blackstone Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:13:46 PDT

Phone: (559) 490-0031

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

6655 N Riverside Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (559) 490-5568

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

2740 S Elm Ave Clinica Sierra Vista - Elm Community Health Center

Phone: (559) 457-5200

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

4500 W Shaw Ave Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:11:36 PDT

Phone: 559-276-2595

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

7100 N Abby St Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:12:28 PDT

Phone: 559-437-3642

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

7130 N Sharon Ave STE 101 Harsh Saigal

Phone: (559) 436-8606

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

2020 E Copper Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 559-433-1290

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

4224 E Shields Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 559-229-6024

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1210 N Blackstone Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 559-445-0694

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

6074 N First St Rite Aid

Phone: 559-431-5231

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2011 W Shaw Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 559-224-0920

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

3795 W Shields Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 559-271-5030

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

5574 E Kings Canyon Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 559-458-0534

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

4593 N Cedar Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 559-222-2472

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1101 Fresno St Rite Aid

Phone: 559-441-0998

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

8027 N Cedar Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 559-431-1002

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2990 E Nees Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 559-297-4306

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1122 S St #102 Sang Pediatrics

Phone: 559-268-1737

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

7663 N Blackstone Ave Sams Club

Phone: 559-446-0106

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 12:30pm, 1:30pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 12:30pm, 1:30pm - 7:00 pm

5638 E Kings Canyon Rd Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 559-458-0240

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

8949 N Cedar Ave Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 559-438-1356

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2420 N Blackstone Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-244-0974

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

2424 N Brawley Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-277-5912

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

4771 W Ashlan Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-274-0559

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1219 N Cedar Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-498-8283

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

4172 N First St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-243-0124

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1016 W Shaw Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-229-2361

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

610 E Nees Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-431-1379

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

626 S Clovis Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-251-0163

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

4810 E Kings Canyon Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-458-0141

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

6010 N Figarden Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-271-4926

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

7015 N West Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-440-1404

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

8975 N Chestnut Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-325-6439

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

5785 N First St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-440-0152

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

5125 E Kings Canyon Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 559-252-9457

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

3131 N Cedar Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:13:03 PDT

Phone: 559-538-1375

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

7065 N Ingram Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:13:03 PDT

Phone: 559-431-0107

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

1804 E Ashlan Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:13:03 PDT

Phone: 559-470-6967

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

6855 N Willow Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:13:03 PDT

Phone: 559-862-2062

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.