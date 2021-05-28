Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

The current pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more productive.

Support Small: Don't Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates -- Ends May 31

But what kind of jobs can one do at home? You may have thought that it was a lot of marketing and writing. Customer service, sure. Maybe IT or engineering. But no -- according to FlexJobs, it turns out that there are a variety of specialized remote jobs that (were you qualified) you could be doing right now.

Your next job could be on this list.

Last updated: May 27, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJEBA_0YgrJExF00

Life Coach

Do you have a bachelor's degree and several years of life coaching experience? If so, you could be a corporate life coach who helps employees set goals, create action plans and unlock their full potential.

You might also be interested in jobs as a health coach or a behavioral coach -- all from the comfort of your own home.

See: Handshakes and More Office Rules Changed by COVID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEvF9_0YgrJExF00

Mixology and Bartending Instructor

If you know your way around a bar, then there's an online job for you. As a mixology instructor, you'll lead classes in how to make cocktails and serve them with flair. The only downside? No tips.

Don't Miss: 25 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $100K a Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yYuB_0YgrJExF00

Festival Coordinator

Just because you can't go outside doesn't mean festivals are over. Sundance must go on. The festival coordinator will be the point person for all media questions, create timelines for advertising and track the marketing budget (among other things). Late nights are definitely a requirement.

Apply Now: 38 Companies Hiring For Remote Jobs Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyAUf_0YgrJExF00

Home Stylist

It's time to put your interior design skills to work. If you have experience pulling a room together and your home is the envy of all your friends, then you might want to consider applying for this job; which bills itself as an opportunity to help clients discover their style and turn houses (bland) into homes (warm, comforting, inviting).

Unless your client wants their home to be a fortress of solitude. Then that's fine, too.

Read: Glassdoor Named the 'Best Jobs in America' -- Is Yours on the List?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghD5f_0YgrJExF00

Prop Styling Photographer

Do you have a passion for photography? Would you like the objects in your home featured in an online publication? Do you have the creativity to take a brief like "How To Get Out Stains" and turn in photographs worthy of the Getty Museum? If so, then you might want to seek out this opportunity, which will see you turning household tasks into works of art.

See: Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4Bvt_0YgrJExF00

Artificial Intelligence Chatbot Writer

You've probably talked to a lot of chatbots without even thinking about the fact that someone somewhere wrote scripts for them -- and that person could be you. In addition to creating content for chatbots, this role involves building and optimizing an AI chatbot, conducting market research and performing QA activities. At least a year of coding experience is required.

Take a Look: High-Paying Jobs at Apple, Facebook and Google That Don’t Require a Degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ooqdw_0YgrJExF00

Coffee Making and Tasting Instructor

Although you may have become an impressive at-home barista during the pandemic, that, unfortunately, won't qualify you for this remote job. But if you have three years or more of professional coffee industry experience -- plus a laptop and a phone -- this could be the ideal position for you. The coffee making and tasting instructor is responsible for coordinating and teaching virtual classes and experiences.

Tips: How To Interview for a Job Over Zoom

Math Video Creator

This remote role involves creating engaging step-by-step videos that demonstrate how to solve various math problems. You must have prior experience teaching or tutoring students on the subject of math to qualify for this unique job.

Find Out: 5 Things To Negotiate at Your Job Other Than Salary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SCIJ_0YgrJExF00

Digital Painter

Let your creative juices flow from wherever you are with a job as a remote digital painter. To get this job, you'll need advanced Photoshop proficiency, painting skills, a sense of color, lighting and three-dimensional space, and prior professional entertainment or gaming experience.

See: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKcvD_0YgrJExF00

Simulation Specialist

A San Francisco-based company is looking for a "simulation specialist" who can "puppeteer digital avatars and perform scenarios for the company's clients." At least five years of professional acting or improv experience is needed for this one-of-a-kind remote job.

More From GOBankingRates

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Photography#Advertising#Work From Home#Work Life#Work Experience#Retirement Home#Flexjobs#The Getty Museum#Photoshop#High Paying Jobs#Employees#Household Tasks#Life Coaching Experience#Saving Money#Coding Experience#Glassdoor#Scenarios#Solitude#Home Stylist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Google
Related
JobsTechRepublic

13 tech job sites make it easy to find a new job whether you want to work from home or not

Jump start your search for a new position with sites ranging from Dice and Indeed to Linked In and Data Jobs. If you are one of the many people looking for a new job, this collection of resources is a great starting point. In addition to the familiar sources such as Dice and Monster, there are new sites that focus on particular careers or remote-only positions.
JobsNarcity

6 Ontario Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $120,000 A Year To Work From Home

You can work from the couch and still make bank. If you don't want to leave the comfort of your pyjamas, there are many Ontario remote jobs that will let you work from home. Currently, multiple companies across the province are hiring for a variety of work-from-home jobs, and a lot of them are willing to pay you over minimum wage.
FIFAwalletgenius.com

12 Best Seasonal Jobs That Can Make You Extra Money

Whether you’re a college student looking to earn a little extra money or an older citizen simply trying to top your budget, there are plenty of seasonal employment opportunities. Some jobs are constantly rolling in and out of popularity, as the months roll by. Even thought the word “seasonal” implies the jobs are only temporary, that’s not entirely true. After all, there are four different seasons every year. That means different industries thrive in different times of the year. If you’re looking to make a bit of extra money, grabbing a short-term seasonal job is often a great way. Here are some obvious (and not so obvious) seasonal jobs to look out for.
JobsPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales Rep/Recruiter- Work from Home- $100 1st year; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Independent Sales Agent - Work From Home FT/PT - No Cold Calling !!; 4. Remote Call Center Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative (Work from Home); 6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 7. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 8. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 9. Inbound Call Centre Executive - Work from Home ($14.25/ hour + Incentive); 10. Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01;
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

You can apply for some job openings with Advanced Diagnostics, Inc.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re looking for a job in the health care field, Advanced Diagnostics, Inc. has some openings for you!. Curtis spoke with Pam Corley, Account Executive for the company, about the openings for Cardiovascular Sonographer (Ultrasound Technologist). Corley says they’re looking for 1 to 2 people...
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

What to Do When You Hate Your Job

Do I stay, or do I go? If you don’t like your job, there’re ways to make it bearable – but how do you know when it’s actually time to quit?. It’s safe to say that we’ve all either personally hated a job or had friends and family who hated theirs.
Jobstechgig.com

5 software job openings you can apply for this week

The demand for software jobs is increasing with time, especially with the increased use of technology amid remote working. are now increasing with time since companies are now hiring. IT professionals. that can fit the job and help in taking the technology advancement. The companies are looking for freshers and...
Career Development & Adviceapppicker.com

Why do you need an essay when applying for a job

An essay is a free-form type of the text that expresses and argues the author's position on an issue. Although essays are mostly associated with literature classes at school or homework assignments at university, some people also write them when applying for a job. For an employer, an essay is an additional way to evaluate a potential employee. It’s all because of the highly competitive job market: when there are a lot of great candidates around, you need to bring out the best of them. With the help of the essay, the employer also evaluates the candidate's communication skills: the ability to write a competent business letter, the ability to clearly state and argue his thoughts.
Jobstucson.com

JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Can you recommend a good resume writer?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve been applying online, and I’m not getting any callbacks, so I think I need somebody to fix my résumé for me. Can you recommend a good résumé writer? ─ Karen. J.T. No. And I will probably have a lot of angry résumé writers writing in...