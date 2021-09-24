Roz Varon's Weekender Report

As the city's cultural institutions continue to reopen, Navy Pier is hosting a brand new lakefront celebration!

Chicago LIVE Again! is a free outdoor festival filled with performances from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m. Two stages with more than 40 back-to-back performances, all free, to celebrate the return of live performances. They'll have casts from Broadway in Chicago's Frozen, Moulin Rouge, Six, Paradise Square, Teatro ZinZanni and more!

Haunted House season is here - brand new, The Old Joliet Haunted Prison has transformed the former women's prison building into Chicagoland's first and only haunted house inside a real abandoned prison! It opens Saturday.

The popular 13th Floor Chicago opens tonight at a new location on River Road in Schiller Park, with 2 new haunted attractions - Bad Blood and The Spirit of Halloween.

Midnight Terror Haunted House returns to Oak Lawn, opening tonight with scare tactics from old-school to new-tech, making it an actor-driven terrifying show!

Not everything is haunted this weekend! The West Town Art Walk is a self-guided walk through dozens of local businesses, galleries and gardens, today and tomorrow. Get your map at the West Town Chamber of Commerce!

Puerto Rican Festival is back, at a new location in Humboldt Park. Enjoy live music, art, workshops, sports clinics and more, Saturday and Sunday.

The Hyde Park Jazz Fest is back, celebrating the culture and legacy of jazz on the south side. Two days of live, free performances will be held at various venues throughout the neighborhood.

Chicago Gourmet events continue through September, with the deliciously popular Hamburger Hop returning in-person tonight at the Harris Theater rooftop at Millennium Park! Sample tasty burgers from 15 top chefs, along with cold beer, wine and spirits.

And why not spend the weekend with your BFF? Your Best Furry Friend! Mercury's Canine Cruise has been extended to October 3rd! Bring your four-legged love to the Chicago Riverwalk this weekend for a canine-centric, 90 minute cruise, highlighting dog-friendly sites, like dog parks, fire hydrants and dining hot-spots! Next weekend, is the Halloween themed canine cruise!