East Liverpool, OH

East Liverpool High School Football Schedule

By Vince Pellegrini
 4 days ago

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)

2022 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 19 – at Minerva
  • Aug. 26 – at Indian Creek
  • Sept. 2 – at Salem
  • Sept. 9 – Beaver Local
  • Sept. 16 – Harrison Central
  • Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
  • Sept. 30 – at Edison
  • Oct. 7 – Canton Central Catholic
  • Oct. 14 – Oak Glen (WV)
  • Oct. 21 – Weir (WV)

East Liverpool High School

Nickname: The Potters

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 100 Maine Blvd, East Liverpool, OH 43920

Stadium location:- Patterson Field-810 W. 8th St, East Liverpool, OH 43920

For more information, visit the East Liverpool City Schools website

If you have corrections to the ELHS football schedule please contact support .

