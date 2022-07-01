East Liverpool High School Football Schedule

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)

2022 Football Schedule

Aug. 19 – at Minerva

Aug. 26 – at Indian Creek

Sept. 2 – at Salem

Sept. 9 – Beaver Local

Sept. 16 – Harrison Central

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Sept. 30 – at Edison

Oct. 7 – Canton Central Catholic

Oct. 14 – Oak Glen (WV)

Oct. 21 – Weir (WV)

East Liverpool High School

Nickname: The Potters

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 100 Maine Blvd, East Liverpool, OH 43920

Stadium location:- Patterson Field-810 W. 8th St, East Liverpool, OH 43920

