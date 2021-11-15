ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The Best and the Worst Time of the Year To Buy a New Car

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVBNb_0CP4rena00

The Best Time of Year To Buy a New Car

Car-buying experts say you can typically save some money by buying a new vehicle at a specific time of the year, month, time of day or even day of the week. Timing your purchase accordingly could really be worth it. Here are the best times of year to buy a new car:

Find Out: 30 Biggest Do's and Don'ts When Buying a Car

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mYt2_0CP4rena00

1. At the End of the Month

This tip applies to any month of the year, so if you're really in a pinch to make a purchase soon, this can increase your chances of saving money. The customer who comes in ready to buy at the end of the month might get a better deal if it helps put the manager over the top for their quota, said Mike Rabkin, owner and founder of From Car to Finish, a national new car deals negotiating service and information provider.

"When a vehicle needs help selling, the end of the month is a good time to buy if negotiating the vehicle yourself, because sales managers at dealerships have a monthly quota to hit and get compensated on whether they hit it or not," he said.

Tip for this tactic: Brush up on your negotiating tactics before you make an appearance on the dealer's lot at the end of the month.

Read: 25 Tips and Tricks for Buying a Car Online During the Pandemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRZUV_0CP4rena00

2. When Models Are on the Way Out

When new vehicle models come out, dealers are eager to get in with the new and out with the old. So it pays to watch the life cycle of your desired vehicle and pull the trigger to buy right before the next best thing comes out.

"End-of-model-years -- leftovers -- get the best discounts, as the dealer is paying to inventory these units, and they need to free up space and cash for incoming, newer models," said Albert L. Engel, executive vice president and chief retail lending officer for Valley National Bank.

Edmunds reports that December is the perfect time to get the best car prices because the last month of the year has the highest discounts and incentives.

Tip for this tactic : Pay attention to sales when older models will likely go down in price.

Remember: 20 Questions You Should Always Ask the Dealer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9h3g_0CP4rena00

3. At the End of the Day

New car deals that can be found at the end of the day, or even on a specific day of the week, can also yield savings, according to car-buying website AutoTrader. Sales and finance professionals are ready for quitting time, but an eager salesperson will not let a serious customer walk away without buying.

Furthermore, the day of the week can also play into pricing. The latest TrueCar study found that Monday was the best day of the week to purchase a vehicle, with discounts averaging 8.1 percent, and Thursday was the second-best day to buy, according to CNBC.

Tip for this tactic : Know which vehicle on the lot you want, then swing by the dealership just before closing.

Don't Miss: 25 Freebies You Should Ask For When Buying a New Car

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209Qly_0CP4rena00

4. Black Friday

On Black Friday, most shoppers are focused on tackling their holiday shopping list. But you might want to hit the dealership that day if you're in the market for a new car.

Car dealerships' Black Friday deals could also help you score discounts and incentives on par with the amazing deals you can find at major retailers, according to Edmunds. Several events line up in the buyer's favor: Dealers are trying to clear out older inventory for the new year, as well as trying to meet quotas at the end of the month. Also, because most shoppers are at the stores, you probably won't be fighting a crowd at the dealership.

Tip for this tactic: Because Black Friday signals the end of the model year, focus your search on outgoing models for the best prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40arhf_0CP4rena00

5. When a Rebate Is Being Offered

Sometimes dealers offer temporary rebates in order to clear out a model year entirely during specific days of the year, Rabkin said. This could get you considerable savings.

"These days can take place at any time of the year ... so dealers can sell a vehicle for less when they have the use of said incentives," he said. "These can be in the form of a flat rebate per vehicle sold, or a stair-step incentive, which requires a dealer to hit a preset sales target set by the manufacturer, based on a specific dealer's normal sales volume."

Tip for This Tactic : Edmunds offers an online search tool to find rebates and incentives by ZIP code and vehicle make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tbnp9_0CP4rena00

The Worst Time of Year To Buy a New Car

Alternatively, there are certain times that car-buying experts say are the worst times of the year to find new car deals. Delay looking at cars for sale during these times to avoid these car-buying pitfalls. Here are the worst times of year to buy a new car:

Find Out: Cars, Trucks and SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gosyl_0CP4rena00

1. When a Vehicle Is in High Demand

Like many commodities, buying a new car when it's in high demand might not be the wisest decision. That's when car dealers and manufacturers have the upper hand.

"The best time to buy a new vehicle will vary depending on the supply and demand of a vehicle," Rabkin said. "If it's in demand and selling faster than they can get them in, it's a seller's market, and there is no best time because the dealer sets the price if they have what everyone wants."

Tip for this tactic : Consider repairing your current vehicle first, or tightening your budget for a few more months to hold off on the purchase of your new car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhgVr_0CP4rena00

2. Following Recent Credit Inquiries

Auto dealers will check your credit score before negotiating terms if you plan on financing your new ride. Say you go to one auto dealer and apply for an auto loan but don't like the interest rate you're offered. You can go to another dealer or two and apply for loans as long as you do so within a 14-day window of the first inquiry, according to consumer credit bureau Experian.

By doing so, the credit inquiries basically all count as one inquiry. Waiting several weeks or months and then applying for another loan, however, will count as an additional hard inquiry and could have a negative impact on your credit score and the loan rate you are offered. In short, to save the most, plan your applications and credit checks strategically, or hold off until you are certain you will buy no matter what the terms offered.

Tip for this tactic : Don't agree to a dealer's credit check until you are ready to finance your purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykbWm_0CP4rena00

3. In the Spring

When considering when to buy a new car, you should think twice before purchasing new wheels in the spring, according to USAA. Winter weather is no longer an issue, tax refund season is in full swing and the summer travel season is on the horizon -- all of which are conditions that make people more likely to be interested in buying a car. And when a dealership has an increase in willing customers who are ready to buy, it isn't as likely to offer frequent discounts and incentives.

Tip for this tactic : Instead of blowing your tax refund on a new ride, put that money into savings until new car deals emerge later in the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCUWS_0CP4rena00

4. At the Beginning of a New Model Year

Although the sleek new body design on your desired vehicle might be enticing, think twice before shelling out top dollar for a few extra curves or driver perks. Underneath the vehicle might be exactly the same, but what meets the eye often comes with a higher price. Carefully consider changes between model years and decide whether a new perk, such as heated seats, is really worth shelling out extra dough.

Tip for this tactic : Websites such as Cars.com offer comparison tools to help you determine what has changed during each model year a vehicle is made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbKCZ_0CP4rena00

5. Before a New Model Has Been Reviewed

To avoid a lemon when you buy a new car, it's a good idea to wait until new models are reviewed by an independent agency such as Consumer Reports. The 2018 reports on the best new cars were just recently released, and Toyota Highlander was rated as best overall.

Tip for this tactic : Practice patience and wait for the pros to review your ride before you buy. Consumer Reports typically releases its list of the best new cars at the beginning of each calendar year.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Best and the Worst Time of the Year To Buy a New Car

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Used Car Dealer Scam With Superglue and Drywall Screws

Ever wonder what kind of surprises you can get from a used car dealer when you don’t bother having the vehicle inspected? Here’s a good example of what happens if you think all dealerships inspect and repair used cars before reselling them. A USED CAR CAUTIONARY TALE. There’s no avoiding...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Credit Bureau#New Cars#Car Dealership#Valley National Bank
Family Handyman

These 10 Cars Are Actually Worth More Used Than New

One post-pandemic surprise has been the spike in used car prices. In recent months, some used cars are even selling for more than when they were new!. Traditionally, economic uncertainty and less travel means less demand for cars. But surprisingly, many vehicles from the last few model years are selling at a premium compared to their original prices. Various factors have pushed used car prices into stratospheric heights, including:
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

How Much Is Your Car Worth Right Now?

The saying used to go that any car loses value as soon as you drive it off a car lot. But these days, inventory shortages and increased demand have driven up new and used car prices. So what are your wheels worth now?. We’ve all scoured second-hand car sites, peaked...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
WXIA 11 Alive

If you're buying a car, prepare for sticker shock

ATLANTA — Pandemic related supply chain delays are have a huge impact on the market for cars. If you’re buying, you’re likely getting major sticker shock, with prices up nearly 40% this year. However, even if you’re not buying or selling a vehicle, experts say the supply chain chaos could still affect you.
BUSINESS
CNET

The new-car destination charge is the worst: Here's why

The price you see on the window sticker is, believe it or not, not the final price. Aside from taxes, there's also the destination charge to keep in mind. And don't even bother trying to haggle -- as the car buyer, you're responsible, so be sure to keep $1,000 aside for it. Why? We're going to dive in.
BUYING CARS
ABC 4

New or used, Honda is the only way to buy a car

(Good Things Utah) – If you’re looking for a new or used car right now, whether it’s brand new or just a new-to-you used car, experts say it’s more important than ever to be open-minded about the exact make and model you need. If you’re in the market for a...
BUYING CARS
CNET

Best affordable new car picks for 2021

No, cheap doesn't mean it's a crappy car. In fact, there's a lot to discover in an affordable car. Trust us. And more shoppers need to buy a budget these days as new car prices soar sky high. That's alright, because we want to help you pick your new car with your budget in mind.
BUYING CARS
bizneworleans.com

Episode 79: Is Now A Good Time To Buy A Car?

Inventory is down and prices are up, but does that mean you should wait to buy a car? Not according to Roch Eshleman, director of public relations for Ray Brandt Auto Group, who offers up a more complete picture of how car buying has changed during the pandemic, and explains how consumers can still come out on top.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJHL

How to get the most money for your vehicle trade-in

(iSeeCars) – You’re about to start the car buying process. Which likely means you’re asking yourself that eternal question: What should I do with my used car? Sell it, or trade it in? There are advantages to both. If you have an exceptionally clean vehicle that has well over the normal number of miles on […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car With the Worst Technology

Three decades ago, cars were technologically primitive by today’s standards. Airbags were not mandatory until 1991. Today, the advances have come so far that people anticipate having safe, self-driving cars by the end of the decade. The auto industry faces two challenges as technology systems become more complex. One is that drivers find them so […]
CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota Service Department Mechanic Explains Latest Car Dealership Scams

A must-watch video posted by an award-winning professional mechanic who warns car shoppers about the latest scams he is seeing at some car dealerships. According to the host of The Car Care Nut You Tube channel, the current state of both the new and used car market is in a dismal state for the car buyer needing to buy a car right now due to that there is a shortage of both new and used cars.
CARS
The Gadgeteer

Add larger cupholders to your car without buying a new vehicle!

NEWS – I love my 2013 Mini Cooper S, but the brand definitely describes everything about it. It’s small. I love that about it except for one thing. The cup holders are way too small! If I buy a large drink from a fast food place, they almost never fit in the holders. I don’t plan on buying another car any time soon, so I’ve been looking for another solution and I may have found it. It’s the Limitless Dual CupStation, a 2-in-1 expandable cup holder that has a 360° rotating base. Just place it in your existing cupholder and you’re all set!
CARS
nny360.com

New cars that will not be returning for the 2022 model year

With the year almost over, it’s time to revisit the vehicles whose time on earth is coming to an end. These vehicles will disappear for the new model year. But they merit more than a footnote for what they say about the auto industry and its buyers. But will they be remembered or reviled? Let’s take a look.
CARS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy