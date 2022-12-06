Colonial Theatre to Bring Billboard-Charting Country Artist Jessica Lynn to Phoenixville

Photo by Jessica Lynn.

For the first time, internationally acclaimed, Billboard-charting country music artist Jessica Lynn brings her “Very Merry Country Christmas” Spectacular to Phoenixville this holiday season. On Friday, Dec. 9, Lynn will be stopping at The Colonial Theatre to deliver her signature high-energy country flair with an array of traditional and modern-day Christmas songs.

As a fast-rising music star, she has been hailed by the media as a “rocket force.” With a relentless worldwide touring schedule in 15 countries, a pair of Top 40/Top 50 singles on country radio, and three full length concert television specials airing nationwide, the Brooklyn-born singer songwriter is quickly becoming an international household name.

The show will feature a full multi-media presentation with dancers, choirs, special effects and other fun-filled surprises. Tickets are available online now through The Colonial Theatre’s website . Additional VIP Backstage Pass Add-On can be purchased here .

In addition to raising spirits, the all-ages show will help raise funds for Toys for Tots. A toy drive and donation collection will be held in the lobby prior to the show. Each year, they have donated over $2000 worth of new toys to the organization.

Lynn will be performing some of her favorite Christmas tunes, including “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Run Run Rudolph,” and “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and many others.

“We’ve had such an amazing time performing our Christmas Spectacular show in New York for so many years. I am excited to finally bring the show to Pennsylvania and make this a Holiday tradition there as well. We can’t wait to make some new friends and memories in Phoenixville!” said Lynn.