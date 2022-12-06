Mesquite, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Mesquite.
The Boulder City High School basketball team will have a game with Virgin Valley High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00.
Boulder City High School
Virgin Valley High School
December 05, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Eldorado High School basketball team will have a game with Virgin Valley High School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00.
Eldorado High School
Virgin Valley High School
December 06, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
Comments / 0