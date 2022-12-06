Nationwide Report - New Website Launch

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Date: December 5, 2022

Newsbreak Followers, Subscribers and Readers,

We wanted to update all 63k followers and those who are not following us, that NationwideReport.com has now completed renovation of it's website.

Nationwide Report™ keeps consumers informed on local accidents and safety reports. Our intention behind creating Nationwide Report™ is to solve a few problems:

  • 4.8 Million People Were Injured Due to Auto Collisions in 2020.
  • $6 Billion Worth of Car Maintenance Goes Unperformed Each Year
  • 38% Of Drivers Do Not Take An Education Course Before Receiving A Driver's License
  • 11.7 Million People Were Injured From Consumer Products.

OUR SOLUTIONS

STAY ALERT

Nationwide Report™ publishes hundreds of the latest traffic accident news alerts across thousands of cities and towns. You can also request an accident report or join our Daily Newsletter.

TAKE ACTION

Nationwide Report™ simplifies current and class-action lawsuits to see if you or a loved one qualify for compensation. Browse by topic such as Drugs & Chemical Reports.

GET CONNECTED

Nationwide Report™ has built it's own connection service and has linked up with industry-leading partners like Valiant Advocates to help your search for an accident attorney and get you back on the road safely.

Thank you for choosing Nationwide Report™.

