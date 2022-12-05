Fatal crash closes westbound I-70 at Golden

Interstate 70 westbound is shut down after a fatal, two-vehicle crash occurred Monday morning. The crash caused the Colorado State Patrol to close westbound I-70 between U.S. Highway 6 and Colorado Highway 470 as troopers investigate and Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear debris.

One person was killed and others injured. Colorado State Patrol said they do not have information on the extent of injuries, details of the crash cause, nor the identification of the person killed.

Colorado State Patrol officials also said they have no estimate on when the road will be reopened. State Patrol responded to the crash at 10:30 a.m. and the highway has been closed since then as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Travelers are asked to find alternate routes and CSP said a detour is in place.

This story is developing and will be updated.