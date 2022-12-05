ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

39-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJOmu_0jXiyeiT00
Photo byNationwide Report

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Friday.

The accident occurred just south of Jamboree Road at about 5:45 a.m.

According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z has lost control while driving on the freeway and has ended up becoming perpendicular to the flow of traffic. The car was then hit by an SUV on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to OC Global Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been disclosed pending notification of the family.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Mission Hospital with minor injuries.

The identity of the SUV driver has not been disclosed.

The fatal accident is still being investigated.

The officials suspect speed and wet roadways to have played a role in the crash.

December 5, 2022

Source: OC Register

Recent California News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
WESTMINSTER, CA
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested in Corona road rage incident

CORONA, Calif. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Corona Wednesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound I-15 Freeway north of Dos Lagos Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said a "road rage incident" happened between a...
CORONA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

HB woman is killed in crash

An 18-year-old Huntington Beach woman was fatally injured Tuesday night when the vehicle in which she was riding struck concrete barriers in a construction zone in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched at around 9:38 p.m. to the area of Westminster Boulevard and Rancho...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park

Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Officers reveal massive "fix-it" ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Southland

The California Highway Patrol alerted the public Wednesday to an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.Sanchez-Peralta was arrested in August and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home

A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles

Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
TUSTIN, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy