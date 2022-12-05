39-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Friday.

The accident occurred just south of Jamboree Road at about 5:45 a.m.

According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z has lost control while driving on the freeway and has ended up becoming perpendicular to the flow of traffic. The car was then hit by an SUV on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to OC Global Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been disclosed pending notification of the family.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Mission Hospital with minor injuries.

The identity of the SUV driver has not been disclosed.

The fatal accident is still being investigated.

The officials suspect speed and wet roadways to have played a role in the crash.

December 5, 2022

Source: OC Register

