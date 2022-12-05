1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the Long Beach Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday morning in Long Beach.

Officials confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred eastbound on Second Street.

A vehicle going eastbound struck a man crossing the street.

The man suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

The vehicle that caused the accident sped away.

Other details pertaining to the collision remain unknown.

The officials have not disclosed the identity of the deceased.

They have not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The crash is being investigated by the LBPD.

