Are you ready for a baby? First of all, not all Republicans are pro-life and not all Democrats are pro-choice. Women do have a right to do what they want with their bodies. They can choose to have a colonoscopy, a mammogram, a Pap test, cancer screenings and COVID and flu shots. Anything to improve their health and take care of their bodies. ...

AKRON, OH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO