Yuma, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a high visibility pursuit passing through the Morongo Basin on Friday evening (November 25) was related to a lethal force encounter in Needles that left one suspect dead at the scene. Eyewitness accounts reported that a large number of marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles drove along Highway 62, with reports coming in that the vehicles were heading eastbound through the Hi-Desert, from Morongo Valley through Wonder Valley and then beyond. This law enforcement presence in the Morongo Basin was related to the triple homicide case out of Riverside. A female occupant of the vehicle is safe. This story is ongoing, and Z107.7 will update as we learn more.

NEEDLES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO