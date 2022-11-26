ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Yuma, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Lake Havasu High School football team will have a game with Yuma Catholic High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.

Lake Havasu High School
Yuma Catholic High School
November 25, 2022
18:00:00
2022 AIA 4A Football Quarterfinal

kyma.com

Hard Rocks: On the sidelines with the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A big thank you to Yuma Catholic head coach Rhett Stallworth for allowing me to mic him up during the opening round of the state class 4A playoffs. Thank you for trusting me to tell the story and to show our viewers a rare glimpse of what it's like to be a head coach. Thank you to Yuma Catholic High School and the entire football program.
YUMA, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
thedesertreview.com

Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell

Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
IMPERIAL, CA
yumadailynews.com

Next phase of Highway 95 lane expansion begins

Highway 95 lane expansion effort marked another milestone. Starting this month, a stretch of U.S. Highway 95 from Rifle Range Road to the Wellton-Mohawk Canal Bridge is being expanded to five lanes, a project scheduled to be completed in February 2024. On Nov. 3, Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col....
YUMA, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Proposition's failure to impact fire districts

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Fire Chief Patrick Moore said he was disappointed that Arizona voters rejected a sales tax measure that would help fund fire districts across the state. He also said he was unsure how much the narrow defeat will hurt the nearly 150 districts that have...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
z1077fm.com

Pursuit Through Morongo Basin Related to Riverside Homicide, Needles officer-involved shooting

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a high visibility pursuit passing through the Morongo Basin on Friday evening (November 25) was related to a lethal force encounter in Needles that left one suspect dead at the scene. Eyewitness accounts reported that a large number of marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles drove along Highway 62, with reports coming in that the vehicles were heading eastbound through the Hi-Desert, from Morongo Valley through Wonder Valley and then beyond. This law enforcement presence in the Morongo Basin was related to the triple homicide case out of Riverside. A female occupant of the vehicle is safe. This story is ongoing, and Z107.7 will update as we learn more.
NEEDLES, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Memorial Concert Planned for Beloved Musician

EL CENTRO — Family, friends, and fans are mourning the loss of the beloved local singer and guitarist Ruben Hernandez, who died in a tragic tour bus accident along with three other musicians on Friday, Nov. 18. News of his passing quickly spread on social media within hours after...
EL CENTRO, CA
KRMG

Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
yumadailynews.com

Yuma Police provide safety tips for the holiday season

YUMA - Yuma Police encourage the public to revisit good safety practices during this Holiday Season. Officers will be used to patrol the Yuma Palms Mall and surrounding area during this busy holiday shopping season, in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers. When parking at home:. Take all valuables out...
YUMA, AZ
