Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

The Tucson Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Valencia around noon.

The officials have said that there were people injured in the crash.

They have not disclosed the number of people injured and the extent of their injuries.

They have also not disclosed the identities of those injured.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the authorities.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The officials shut down northbound 12th Avenue from North Valencia Road to West Santa Paula Street while investigated the crash.

There are no other details available at this time.

November 24, 2022

Source: KGUN 9 News

