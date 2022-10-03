Shop the Fire TV Cube for 50% off Right now as Part of Amazon’s Early Prime Day Deals

Streaming devices are a must-have tech device in every home and there’s a lot to choose from including streaming media sticks and media players. Luckily for you, the Fire TV Cube is seeing a major discount right now and is on sale for just $59.99 (originally $119.99). This Prime Exclusive deal is live for a limited time only, and you will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of it.

With Amazon Prime Day just a few days away, now is a good time to snag a Prime Subscription . You can get your first month for free if you subscribe now — it will cost $14.99/month if you decide to renew your subscription.

The Fire TV Cube packs a powerful Hexa-core processor and offers streaming in clear, 4K resolution. Since it’s an Alex-enabled device, you’ll even be able to integrate it into your smart home and access it completely hands-free. Just ask Alexa to turn on Disney+ to stream Hocus Pocus 2 .

The Fire TV Cube also has support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and Dolby Atmos Audio, for an immersive TV viewing session. It easily connects to your Samsung, LG or Vizio TV and features both HDMI and a Micro USB port for connectivity options.

Plus, the Fire TV Cube has stellar privacy features, including a mutable microphone if you don’t want your Amazon device eavesdropping on you.

Enjoy your favorite streaming apps and entertainment content in up to 4K resolution with the Fire TV Cube, on sale for just $59.99 right now — the lowest price it’s been at this year. Remember, this is a Prime Exclusive deal so you’ll want to make sure your Prime subscription is active before you shop.