A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Democrats fight GOP tide in western Maine town rattled by mill closure
JAY, Maine — The union hall here is decaying. A joking sign on the door calls it a “nursing home” due to the rising ages of the regulars. Standing outside on Wednesday was 77-year-old Bob Roy. He has been retired from the paper mill here for 15 years after a working-class career that supported a home and the silver 1957 Pontiac Chieftain parked in the hall’s lot that he called his “baby.”
Lincoln County Republicans open second headquarters
To better serve the public, the Lincoln County Republican Committee opened their second headquarters on Oct. 2. Headquarters II is located on Route 1 in Damariscotta just east of the N.C Hunt lumber yard. Candidate signs and information are available for all our candidates. Conservative literature is available for the many issues that are challenging our country and state. Donations will be accepted for any of our candidates and for Boothbay V.E.T.S. Incorporated. Assistance is available for those who want to register to vote, change their voter registration, request absentee ballots, or have questions on voting. Sign-up sheets are available for those who want to volunteer. Special events will be posted on our website and candidates will often be available to talk with those interested.
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
Maine emergency rental assistance program is on hold
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday that it is pausing its emergency rental assistance program and will not be accepting new or renewed applications. Applications were no longer being accepted after 5 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a press release, and it is unclear how long the program will be paused or whether it will reopen. The agency is awaiting a response to its request for additional federal funding, according to the release.
Falmouth hires more firefighters and EMTs amid volunteer shortage
FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth used to rely on volunteer firefighters and EMTs to respond to emergency calls, but amid a drop in volunteers, the town added full and part-time firefighters to the payroll a few years ago. The new hires were placed at Falmouth's Central Station but the town's West Station was still staffed by volunteers, until now.
A group of Portland residents oppose Question 5 on the ballot this November
PORTLAND, Maine — On Thursday afternoon, about two dozen people expressed their concerns about Question 5 on the Portland ballot. The question comes from a recommendation from the Portland Charter Commission to give the Portland School District more control over its budget. If passed, it would change the way school budgets are decided in Portland.
Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back
YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
Waterfront property among focal points of latest preservation efforts by Land for Maine's Future
The Land for Maine's Future Board this week approved funding for 12 new projects that will preserve working farmland, waterfront, and forests across Maine and also protect public access to those lands. Dave Dickison of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation says the foundation's project will ensure that the "Even Keel Boatyard"...
2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released
MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
Windham council sends contract zone request to town’s planning board
The owners of the Northeastern Motel at 322 Roosevelt Trail in Windham have asked the town for a contract zone so the property of the existing motel can be redeveloped into residential dwelling units. The 3.8-acre site is located on Route 302 and the northwest corner of Nash Road in...
Memorial vigils held today as part of Domestic Violence Action Month
Maine — There will be several vigils tonight in Maine to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Action Month. Safe Voices is a resource center for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties. They are holding several memorial vigils on Monday night. Starting at 6...
Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
PFAS Plume: New data suggests contaminants in town water supply may come from former Brunswick Naval Air Station
After installing new monitoring wells north of the runway at the Brunswick Naval Air Station, the Navy reported that a storm drain line near the runway could be a primary source of the PFAS contamination plume affecting a well field of the Brunswick & Topsham Water District. Photo by Marina Schauffler.
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Maine
It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service honors 36 fallen Firefighters
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 36 Firefighters were posthumously honored at the 25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service in Augusta. The service honors all firefighters in the state of Maine who have passed away in the last calendar year. The Governor, as well as representatives of Angus King and Susan Collins...
Cape Air to continue providing Boston – Knox County Airport flights following federal approval
ROCKLAND – The U.S. Department of Transportation, in a letter from Joel Szabat, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs, notified Knox County Regional Airport and its manager Jeremy Shaw September 30 that it had selected Hyannis Air Service, Inc. d/b/a Cape Air (Cape Air) to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) at Augusta and Rockland for a four-year term from November 1, 2022, through October 31, 2026.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
Students demand USM replace professor for allegedly saying there are only 2 sexes
PORTLAND (BDN) -- Nearly two dozen graduate students at the University of Southern Maine are demanding their education professor be replaced after the professor allegedly said only two biological sexes exist. The students said professor Christy Hammer’s remarks were inaccurate and transphobic. After all but one student walked out...
Airsoft gun confinscated after falling from Lewiston student's bag
LEWISTON, Maine — An airsoft gun was confiscated after it fell out of a student’s bag in Lewiston on Monday morning. Officials say the student was getting off a bus when an airsoft gun fell out of his bag and onto the ground. The driver of the bus...
