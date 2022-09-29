ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Democrats fight GOP tide in western Maine town rattled by mill closure

JAY, Maine — The union hall here is decaying. A joking sign on the door calls it a “nursing home” due to the rising ages of the regulars. Standing outside on Wednesday was 77-year-old Bob Roy. He has been retired from the paper mill here for 15 years after a working-class career that supported a home and the silver 1957 Pontiac Chieftain parked in the hall’s lot that he called his “baby.”
JAY, ME
Lincoln County Republicans open second headquarters

To better serve the public, the Lincoln County Republican Committee opened their second headquarters on Oct. 2. Headquarters II is located on Route 1 in Damariscotta just east of the N.C Hunt lumber yard. Candidate signs and information are available for all our candidates. Conservative literature is available for the many issues that are challenging our country and state. Donations will be accepted for any of our candidates and for Boothbay V.E.T.S. Incorporated. Assistance is available for those who want to register to vote, change their voter registration, request absentee ballots, or have questions on voting. Sign-up sheets are available for those who want to volunteer. Special events will be posted on our website and candidates will often be available to talk with those interested.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
PORTLAND, ME
Maine emergency rental assistance program is on hold

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday that it is pausing its emergency rental assistance program and will not be accepting new or renewed applications. Applications were no longer being accepted after 5 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a press release, and it is unclear how long the program will be paused or whether it will reopen. The agency is awaiting a response to its request for additional federal funding, according to the release.
AUGUSTA, ME
Falmouth hires more firefighters and EMTs amid volunteer shortage

FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth used to rely on volunteer firefighters and EMTs to respond to emergency calls, but amid a drop in volunteers, the town added full and part-time firefighters to the payroll a few years ago. The new hires were placed at Falmouth's Central Station but the town's West Station was still staffed by volunteers, until now.
FALMOUTH, ME
Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
MAINE STATE
2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released

MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
CASTINE, ME
Windham council sends contract zone request to town’s planning board

The owners of the Northeastern Motel at 322 Roosevelt Trail in Windham have asked the town for a contract zone so the property of the existing motel can be redeveloped into residential dwelling units. The 3.8-acre site is located on Route 302 and the northwest corner of Nash Road in...
WINDHAM, ME
Memorial vigils held today as part of Domestic Violence Action Month

Maine — There will be several vigils tonight in Maine to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Action Month. Safe Voices is a resource center for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties. They are holding several memorial vigils on Monday night. Starting at 6...
FARMINGTON, ME
Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
MAINE STATE
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Maine

It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
AUGUSTA, ME
Cape Air to continue providing Boston – Knox County Airport flights following federal approval

ROCKLAND – The U.S. Department of Transportation, in a letter from Joel Szabat, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs, notified Knox County Regional Airport and its manager Jeremy Shaw September 30 that it had selected Hyannis Air Service, Inc. d/b/a Cape Air (Cape Air) to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) at Augusta and Rockland for a four-year term from November 1, 2022, through October 31, 2026.
ROCKLAND, ME
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
RANDOLPH, ME

