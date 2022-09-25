Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Gang member arrested in Putnam County after attempting to evade three police agencies
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Algood Police Department (APD) and Cookeville Police Department (CPD) arrested and charged a gang member Monday after two traffic stop attempts. Zachary Austin Shockley, who has known affiliation to the gang “Vice Lords” was booked into the Putnam County...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: More Details on Robbery Case in Murfreesboro that Allegedly Involved a Cellphone Store Customer
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) – WGNS has more details on an upcoming October court case involving an alleged robbery that was reported in Murfreesboro. The incident occurred at Phones and More on Northwest Broad Street late last month. According to a police report filed with the Murfreesboro Police Department on...
wgnsradio.com
Missing / Runaway Teen Report Filed by Murfreesboro Family - Child Last Seen at Siegel High School
(MURFREESBORO, TN) – A local family has filed a report for a missing / runaway teenager. Police told WGNS NEWS the sister of the missing teen last saw her sibling around her 4th period class at Siegel High School on Monday (Sept. 26, 2022). Siegel High is a Rutherford County School and is on Siegel Road at West Thompson Lane.
Suspected Murfreesboro Walmart Thief Brandishes Knife on Escape
Detectives are attempting to identify the individual who entered the Walmart at 2900 S. Rutherford Blvd. allegedly concealed items and left the store without paying on Sept. 23. As the man was exiting the store, a lost prevention employee approached him to retrieve the stolen items. At that time, the...
WSMV
‘No aiming, just reckless’; Video reveals new details in shooting investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nest security camera captured the moment an armed man was shot several times at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The video shows a man approaching a parked car and pulling out a pistol. He is then seen running away as the driver fires several shots at him, hitting him multiple times.
Audit Requested by New Warren County Sheriff Finds Irregularities; Coffee Co. DA’s office to Investigate
31st District Attorney General Chris Stanford said an audit requested by the Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr. On Target News spoke with Matheny and he said his department found irregularities in logging of evidence and said there were potential legal implications in a large number of criminal cases. Due...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Police Want to Speak with Driver of Chrysler 200 After Man Shot Multiple Times on Sunday
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continue to investigate a shooting where a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday, Sept. 25. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hawthorne South Apartments on Indian Park Dr. at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. Indian Park Drive is off of South Church Street, south of Warrior Drive.
1 arrested in Lincoln County mail theft investigation
One person has been arrested following an investigation into recent mail theft in Lincoln County, according to local authorities.
Man charged with 5th DUI after crashing into tree on I-24 in Smyrna
A man is being charged with his fifth DUI after officials say he crashed into a tree early Tuesday morning on Interstate 24 in Smyrna.
23 Years Later; Shelbyville Man Remains Missing
It has been 23 years since the disappearance of Antonio Taylor, of Shelbyville. Antonio was only 21 years of age at the time of his disappearance. To this date, the family desperately seeks answers and closure. If you have information regarding his disappearance you are urged to call Det. Cody...
Manchester Man on Trial this week; He is Accused of Killing his Infant Son
Gavin Clark of Manchester is on trial this week for the death of his son. Clark is accused of killing his six-week-old baby. He claims the infant’s death was an accident. The 23 year-old father, who is charged with first-degree murder has claimed he tripped on a toy and fell down the stairs with his son in his hands.
radio7media.com
Officer Involved Shooting in Coffee County
AT THE REQUEST OF 14TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL CRAIG NORTHCOTT, TBI SPECIAL AGENTS ARE INVESTIGATING THE CIRCUMSTANCES LEADING TO AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THURSDAY NIGHT IN COFFEE COUNTY. PRELIMINARY INFORMATION INDICATES THAT AROUND 11:00 P.M., TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERS STOPPED A VEHICLE TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON I-24 IN COFFEE COUNTY. AT SOME POINT DURING THAT STOP, THE VEHICLE DROVE OFF. THE DRIVER FIRED SHOTS FROM HIS VEHICLE, STRIKING A THP PATROL CAR. SPIKE STRIPS WERE PUT DOWN TO STOP THE SUSPECT VEHICLE. INITIAL INFORMATION FROM THE SCENE INDICATES THAT WHEN THE VEHICLE DID STOP, THE DRIVER GOT OUT AND FIRED A WEAPON, STRIKING A THP TROOPER. TROOPERS RETURNED FIRE, STRIKING THE SUBJECT. THE TROOPER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A NASHVILLE HOSPITAL AND THE SUBJECT TO A CHATTANOOGA HOSPITAL, WHERE EACH IS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES. TBI AGENTS ARE WORKING TO INDEPENDENTLY DETERMINE THE SERIES OF EVENTS LEADING TO THE SHOOTING, INCLUDING COLLECTING EVIDENCE AND CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS. THROUGHOUT THE PROCESS, INVESTIGATIVE FINDINGS WILL BE SHARED WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR HIS FURTHER REVIEW AND CONSIDERATION. THE TBI ACTS SOLELY AS FACT-FINDERS IN ITS CASES AND DOES NOT DETERMINE WHETHER THE ACTIONS OF AN OFFICER WERE JUSTIFIED IN THESE TYPES OF MATTERS. THAT DECISION RESTS WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL REQUESTING TBI’S INVOLVEMENT.
Mother believes children are still alive 10 years after their disappearance
For the past 10 years, Cheryl Daniel has wondered if the age progressed photos of her children, Chloie Leverette and Christopher "Gage" Daniel are accurate. She's confident she'll find out eventually, because she believes they're still alive.
williamsonherald.com
Former Williamson County sheriff to join Highway Patrol colonel for Policy Talks
Policy Talks for the month of September will feature someone familiar to Williamson County residents as Williamson, Inc. hosts its monthly program Friday at Columbia State Community College in Franklin. Jeff Long, former sheriff of Williamson and current commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, will be...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: MPD Have Canceled a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Liquor Store Theft 'Person of Interest'
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police have canceled a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man who was previously named as a “Person of Interest” in a shoplifting case. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, the suspect was accused of stealing liquor from a local store and detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.
WSMV
Putnam Co. man dies in crash on Interstate 40 in Smith Co.
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Smith County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Timothy Burton, 61, of Silver Point, Tennessee, died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer around 4 p.m.
WSMV
Two women, child escape after fire breaks out at home
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two women and a child were able to safely escape without injury after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their home in Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire on Walton Drive on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. Flames came from...
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize Him?
(MURFREESBORO) Police are asking for the public's help in idenifying a "person of interest". On Monday (9/19/2020), it was reported that an individual entered the Walmart Superstore at 2000 Old Fort Pkwy, concealed merchandise, and walked out of the store without paying. As the individual was exiting the store, an...
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
