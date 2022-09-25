ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Manchester, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Police Want to Speak with Driver of Chrysler 200 After Man Shot Multiple Times on Sunday

UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continue to investigate a shooting where a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday, Sept. 25. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hawthorne South Apartments on Indian Park Dr. at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. Indian Park Drive is off of South Church Street, south of Warrior Drive.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Radio Tv#The Public Information#The Coffee Co#Sheriff S Dept
On Target News

23 Years Later; Shelbyville Man Remains Missing

It has been 23 years since the disappearance of Antonio Taylor, of Shelbyville. Antonio was only 21 years of age at the time of his disappearance. To this date, the family desperately seeks answers and closure. If you have information regarding his disappearance you are urged to call Det. Cody...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Officer Involved Shooting in Coffee County

AT THE REQUEST OF 14TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL CRAIG NORTHCOTT, TBI SPECIAL AGENTS ARE INVESTIGATING THE CIRCUMSTANCES LEADING TO AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THURSDAY NIGHT IN COFFEE COUNTY. PRELIMINARY INFORMATION INDICATES THAT AROUND 11:00 P.M., TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERS STOPPED A VEHICLE TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON I-24 IN COFFEE COUNTY. AT SOME POINT DURING THAT STOP, THE VEHICLE DROVE OFF. THE DRIVER FIRED SHOTS FROM HIS VEHICLE, STRIKING A THP PATROL CAR. SPIKE STRIPS WERE PUT DOWN TO STOP THE SUSPECT VEHICLE. INITIAL INFORMATION FROM THE SCENE INDICATES THAT WHEN THE VEHICLE DID STOP, THE DRIVER GOT OUT AND FIRED A WEAPON, STRIKING A THP TROOPER. TROOPERS RETURNED FIRE, STRIKING THE SUBJECT. THE TROOPER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A NASHVILLE HOSPITAL AND THE SUBJECT TO A CHATTANOOGA HOSPITAL, WHERE EACH IS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES. TBI AGENTS ARE WORKING TO INDEPENDENTLY DETERMINE THE SERIES OF EVENTS LEADING TO THE SHOOTING, INCLUDING COLLECTING EVIDENCE AND CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS. THROUGHOUT THE PROCESS, INVESTIGATIVE FINDINGS WILL BE SHARED WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR HIS FURTHER REVIEW AND CONSIDERATION. THE TBI ACTS SOLELY AS FACT-FINDERS IN ITS CASES AND DOES NOT DETERMINE WHETHER THE ACTIONS OF AN OFFICER WERE JUSTIFIED IN THESE TYPES OF MATTERS. THAT DECISION RESTS WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL REQUESTING TBI’S INVOLVEMENT.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
williamsonherald.com

Former Williamson County sheriff to join Highway Patrol colonel for Policy Talks

Policy Talks for the month of September will feature someone familiar to Williamson County residents as Williamson, Inc. hosts its monthly program Friday at Columbia State Community College in Franklin. Jeff Long, former sheriff of Williamson and current commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, will be...
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: MPD Have Canceled a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Liquor Store Theft 'Person of Interest'

UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police have canceled a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man who was previously named as a “Person of Interest” in a shoplifting case. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, the suspect was accused of stealing liquor from a local store and detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Putnam Co. man dies in crash on Interstate 40 in Smith Co.

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Smith County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Timothy Burton, 61, of Silver Point, Tennessee, died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer around 4 p.m.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Two women, child escape after fire breaks out at home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two women and a child were able to safely escape without injury after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their home in Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire on Walton Drive on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. Flames came from...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Do You Recognize Him?

(MURFREESBORO) Police are asking for the public's help in idenifying a "person of interest". On Monday (9/19/2020), it was reported that an individual entered the Walmart Superstore at 2000 Old Fort Pkwy, concealed merchandise, and walked out of the store without paying. As the individual was exiting the store, an...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy