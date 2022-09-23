Hanna, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hanna.
The Encampment School football team will have a game with HEM Junior-Senior High School on September 23, 2022, 09:00:00.
Encampment School
HEM Junior-Senior High School
September 23, 2022
09:00:00
Freshman Football
The Encampment School football team will have a game with HEM Junior-Senior High School on September 23, 2022, 11:00:00.
Encampment School
HEM Junior-Senior High School
September 23, 2022
11:00:00
Varsity Football
