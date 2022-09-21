Every artist that has done host and musical guest double duty on 'Saturday Night Live'

Megan Thee Stallion was recently announced as the latest in a long line of incredible artists and celebrities to pull off SNL "double duty" -- that is, filling both coveted spots of host and musical guest on NBC's long-running Saturday Night Live sketch comedy show, created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels in 1975.

This got us thinking about ALL of the others who have also been given the unique chance of making us laugh and dance our way through the weekend, including quite a few iconic artists, a number of where-are-they-now's, and even a few celebs who surprised audiences with their musical prowess.

Megan Thee Stallion

Hot Girl Meg was announced as Saturday Night Live 's musical guest and host on September 20 . Double duty scheduled for October 15, 2022 - This will be the GRAMMY-winning singer's first appearance as host, her second time as musical guest

Lizzo

Double duty on April 16, 2022 - First time as host, two-time musical guest

Billie Eilish

﻿Double duty on December 11, 2021 - First time as host, two-time musical guest

Nick Jonas

Double duty on February 27, 2021 - First time as host, two-time musical guest

Harry Styles

Double duty on November 16, 2019 - First time as host, two-time musical guest

Chance The Rapper

Double duty on November 16, 2019 - Second time as host, two-time musical guest

Halsey

Double duty on February 9, 2019 - First time as host, four-time musical guest

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino)

Double duty on May 5, 2018 - First time as host and musical guest

Drake

Double duty on May 14, 2016 and January 18, 2014 - Two-time host, three-time musical guest

Ariana Grande

Double duty on March 12, 2016 - First time as host, two-time musical guest

Miley Cyrus

﻿Double duty on October 3, 2015 and October 5, 2013 - Three-time host, seven-time musical guest

Blake Shelton

﻿Double duty on January 24, 2015 - First time as host and musical guest

Lady Gaga

Double duty on November 16, 2013 - First time as host, four-time musical guest

Justin Timberlake

﻿Double duty on October 11, 2003; December 16, 2006; March 9, 2013 - Five-time host, seven-time musical guest

Justin Bieber

﻿ ﻿Double duty on February 9, 2012 - First-time host, four-time musical guest

Bruno Mars

﻿Double duty on October 20, 2012 - First-time host, four-time musical guest

Mick Jagger

﻿Double duty on May 19, 2012 (with Arcade Fire, Foo Fighters, Jeff Beck) ; October 7, 1978 (with the Rolling Stones) - Two-time host, four-time musical guest

Elton John

﻿Double duty on April 2, 2011 - First time as host along with additional musical guest Leon Russell, second time as musical guest

Jennifer Lopez

Double duty on February 10, 2001; February 27, 2010 - Three-time host (2 double duty), three-time musical guest

Taylor Swift

Double duty on Nov. 7, 2009 - First-time host, five-time musical guest

Ludacris

Double duty on Nov. 18, 2006 - First-time hosting, third-time as musical guest (performed with T-Pain in 2008 and Sum 41 in 2005)

Queen Latifah

Double duty on Oct. 9, 2004 - Two-time host, one-time musical guest

Janet Jackson

Double duty on April 10, 2004 - One-time host, two-time musical guest

Britney Spears

Double duty on May 13, 2000 and February 2, 2002 - Two-time double-duty host, three-time musical guest

Garth Brooks

Double duty on February 28, 1998 and November 13, 1999 - Two-time double-duty host (although one was as his alter-ego, Chris Gaines), three-time musical guest

Deion Sanders

Double duty on February 18, 1995 - While Bon Jovi was the actual musical guest, the NFL player performed two songs from his rap album Prime Time

MC Hammer

Double duty on Dec. 7, 1991 - Hammer couldn't touch it after his first and only appearance on the show

Sting

Double duty on January 19, 1991 - Sting's first time as double-duty host, fifth as musical guest

Quincy Jones

Double duty on February 10, 1990 - Performing with musical guests Kool Moe Dee, Big Daddy Kane, Andrae and Sandra Crouch, Tevin Campbell, Take 6, Melle Mel, Quincy D III, Siedah Garrett, and Al Jarreau

Dolly Parton

Double duty on April 15, 1989 - Dolly's sole appearance on the show

Willie Nelson

Double duty on February 21, 1987 - First-time host, three-time musical guest

Sigourney Weaver

Double duty on October 11, 1986 - Performing "Baby It's Cold Outside" with musical guest Buster Poindexter. Weaver would host again on January 16, 2010 with The Ting Tings as musical guests

Stevie Wonder

Double duty on May 7, 1983 - Stevie's first and only appearance on the show

Olivia Newton-John

Double duty on May 22, 1982 - Olivia's first and only appearance on the show, performing with the Saturday Night Live Band

Debbie Harry

Double duty on February 14, 1981 - Other musical guests this episode were Funky 4 + 1

Gary Busey

Double duty on March 10, 1979 - Other musical guests this episode were Gregory Hines and Eubie Blake

Ricky Nelson

Double duty on February 17, 1979 - Judy Collins was also the musical guest

Frank Zappa

Double duty on October 21, 1978 - Zappa's second appearance as musical guest, first as host. He was reportedly banned from the show afterwards because of unruly behavior.

Art Garfunkel

Double duty on March 11, 1978 - Art was joined by co-musical guest Stephen Bishop

Ray Charles

Double duty on November 12, 1977 - Ray's only appearance as host and musical guest

Kris Kristofferson

Double duty on July 31, 1976 - Kris was joined his then-wife, recording artist Rita Coolidge

Desi Arnaz

Double duty on February 21, 1976 - Desi was joined by his son, Desi Arnaz Jr.

Lily Tomlin

Double duty on November 22, 1975 and January 22, 1983 - with Howard Shore & the All Nurse Band in '75, and as her character "Pervis Hawkins" in '83.

Paul Simon

Double duty on October 18, 1975; November 20, 1976; May 10, 1986; December 19, 1987 - with co-musical guests Randy Newman, Phoebe Snow, George Harrison, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Linda Ronstadt, and more over the years.

With a still-growing fanbase after 47 seasons and well over 900 episodes on the air, it looks like Saturday Night Live will certainly not be going anywhere anytime soon -- so we'll be sure to update this list as more artists are added to the SNL Double Duty Hall of Fame!

