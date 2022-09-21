ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every artist that has done host and musical guest double duty on 'Saturday Night Live'

By Joe Cingrana
 2 days ago

Megan Thee Stallion was recently announced as the latest in a long line of incredible artists and celebrities to pull off SNL "double duty" -- that is, filling both coveted spots of host and musical guest on NBC's long-running Saturday Night Live sketch comedy show, created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels in 1975.

This got us thinking about ALL of the others who have also been given the unique chance of making us laugh and dance our way through the weekend, including quite a few iconic artists, a number of where-are-they-now's, and even a few celebs who surprised audiences with their musical prowess.

Check out the list of amazing performers below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3CGo_0i4JVlU100
Megan Thee Stallion Photo credit Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion
Hot Girl Meg was announced as Saturday Night Live 's musical guest and host on September 20 . Double duty scheduled for October 15, 2022 - This will be the GRAMMY-winning singer's first appearance as host, her second time as musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gzpu_0i4JVlU100
Lizzo Photo credit Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Lizzo
Double duty on April 16, 2022 - First time as host, two-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9Dcu_0i4JVlU100
Billie Eilish Photo credit Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Billie Eilish
﻿Double duty on December 11, 2021 - First time as host, two-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WcvH_0i4JVlU100
Nick Jonas Photo credit Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nick Jonas
Double duty on February 27, 2021 - First time as host, two-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czC4p_0i4JVlU100
Harry Styles and Kenan Thompson Photo credit Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Harry Styles
Double duty on November 16, 2019 - First time as host, two-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2j6v_0i4JVlU100
Chance The Rapper Photo credit Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Chance The Rapper
Double duty on November 16, 2019 - Second time as host, two-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QefKA_0i4JVlU100
Halsey Photo credit Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Halsey
Double duty on February 9, 2019 - First time as host, four-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFbLH_0i4JVlU100
Donald Glover Photo credit David Livingston/Getty Images

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino)
Double duty on May 5, 2018 - First time as host and musical guest

Drake, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong Photo credit Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Drake
Double duty on May 14, 2016 and January 18, 2014 - Two-time host, three-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBKIz_0i4JVlU100
Ariana Grande Photo credit Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ariana Grande
Double duty on March 12, 2016 - First time as host, two-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0puln1_0i4JVlU100
Miley Cyrus Photo credit Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus
﻿Double duty on October 3, 2015 and October 5, 2013 - Three-time host, seven-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xIlW_0i4JVlU100
Blake Shelton Photo credit Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Blake Shelton
﻿Double duty on January 24, 2015 - First time as host and musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0do7js_0i4JVlU100
Kenan Thompson and Lady Gaga Photo credit Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Lady Gaga
Double duty on November 16, 2013 - First time as host, four-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PY0jU_0i4JVlU100
Justin Timberlake Photo credit MJ Kim/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake
﻿Double duty on October 11, 2003; December 16, 2006; March 9, 2013 - Five-time host, seven-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Gx33_0i4JVlU100
Justin Bieber Photo credit Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

Justin Bieber
﻿ ﻿Double duty on February 9, 2012 - First-time host, four-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdRsW_0i4JVlU100
Bruno Mars Photo credit Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Bruno Mars
﻿Double duty on October 20, 2012 - First-time host, four-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104iLV_0i4JVlU100
Mick Jagger Photo credit Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mick Jagger
﻿Double duty on May 19, 2012 (with Arcade Fire, Foo Fighters, Jeff Beck) ; October 7, 1978 (with the Rolling Stones) - Two-time host, four-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzMq7_0i4JVlU100
Leon Russell and Sir Elton John Photo credit Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Elton John
﻿Double duty on April 2, 2011 - First time as host along with additional musical guest Leon Russell, second time as musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awtvM_0i4JVlU100
Jennifer Lopez Photo credit Newsmakers/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez
Double duty on February 10, 2001; February 27, 2010 - Three-time host (2 double duty), three-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdEVv_0i4JVlU100
Taylor Swift Photo credit Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Taylor Swift
Double duty on Nov. 7, 2009 - First-time host, five-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVYPg_0i4JVlU100
Ludacris Photo credit Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ludacris
Double duty on Nov. 18, 2006 - First-time hosting, third-time as musical guest (performed with T-Pain in 2008 and Sum 41 in 2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akRI3_0i4JVlU100
Queen Latifah Photo credit Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Queen Latifah
Double duty on Oct. 9, 2004 - Two-time host, one-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lw71S_0i4JVlU100
Finesse Mitchell, Janet Jackson, Maya Rudolph Photo credit Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Janet Jackson
Double duty on April 10, 2004 - One-time host, two-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JAsb5_0i4JVlU100
Amy Poehler and Britney Spears Photo credit Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Britney Spears
Double duty on May 13, 2000 and February 2, 2002 - Two-time double-duty host, three-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfHm2_0i4JVlU100
Garth Brooks Photo credit Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Garth Brooks
Double duty on February 28, 1998 and November 13, 1999 - Two-time double-duty host (although one was as his alter-ego, Chris Gaines), three-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkLzB_0i4JVlU100
Deion Sanders Photo credit KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Deion Sanders
Double duty on February 18, 1995 - While Bon Jovi was the actual musical guest, the NFL player performed two songs from his rap album Prime Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INAEz_0i4JVlU100
MC Hammer Photo credit Tim Roney/Getty Images

MC Hammer
Double duty on Dec. 7, 1991 - Hammer couldn't touch it after his first and only appearance on the show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHFhI_0i4JVlU100
Sting Photo credit Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sting
Double duty on January 19, 1991 - Sting's first time as double-duty host, fifth as musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDnTS_0i4JVlU100
Quincy Jones Photo credit A&M Records/Getty Images

Quincy Jones
Double duty on February 10, 1990 - Performing with musical guests Kool Moe Dee, Big Daddy Kane, Andrae and Sandra Crouch, Tevin Campbell, Take 6, Melle Mel, Quincy D III, Siedah Garrett, and Al Jarreau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8ofu_0i4JVlU100
Dolly Parton Photo credit Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

Dolly Parton
Double duty on April 15, 1989 - Dolly's sole appearance on the show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VayrU_0i4JVlU100
Willie Nelson Photo credit Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Willie Nelson
Double duty on February 21, 1987 - First-time host, three-time musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BV6hO_0i4JVlU100
Dana Carvey, Sigourney Weaver Photo credit Reggie Lewis/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Sigourney Weaver
Double duty on October 11, 1986 - Performing "Baby It's Cold Outside" with musical guest Buster Poindexter. Weaver would host again on January 16, 2010 with The Ting Tings as musical guests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9ahg_0i4JVlU100
Stevie Wonder Photo credit Mike Lawn/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Stevie Wonder
Double duty on May 7, 1983 - Stevie's first and only appearance on the show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueear_0i4JVlU100
Olivia Newton-John Photo credit Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John
Double duty on May 22, 1982 - Olivia's first and only appearance on the show, performing with the Saturday Night Live Band

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnqZt_0i4JVlU100
Debbie Harry Photo credit Rogers/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Debbie Harry
Double duty on February 14, 1981 - Other musical guests this episode were Funky 4 + 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCGCs_0i4JVlU100
Rick Danko, Gary Busey, Paul Butterfield Photo credit Fred Bronson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Gary Busey
Double duty on March 10, 1979 - Other musical guests this episode were Gregory Hines and Eubie Blake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfFIP_0i4JVlU100
Rick Nelson, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray Photo credit NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ricky Nelson
Double duty on February 17, 1979 - Judy Collins was also the musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqXYd_0i4JVlU100
Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993) Photo credit Evening Standard/Getty Images

Frank Zappa
Double duty on October 21, 1978 - Zappa's second appearance as musical guest, first as host. He was reportedly banned from the show afterwards because of unruly behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYXrr_0i4JVlU100
Art Garfunkel Photo credit Sydney O'Meara/Evening Standard/Getty Images

Art Garfunkel
Double duty on March 11, 1978 - Art was joined by co-musical guest Stephen Bishop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cDMo_0i4JVlU100
Ray Charles Photo credit Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Ray Charles
Double duty on November 12, 1977 - Ray's only appearance as host and musical guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAfPS_0i4JVlU100
Kris Kristofferson Photo credit NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kris Kristofferson
Double duty on July 31, 1976 - Kris was joined his then-wife, recording artist Rita Coolidge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nodej_0i4JVlU100
Desi Arnaz Photo credit NBCU Photo Bank

Desi Arnaz
Double duty on February 21, 1976 - Desi was joined by his son, Desi Arnaz Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmOVK_0i4JVlU100
Lily Tomlin as "Edith Ann" Photo credit CBS via Getty Images

Lily Tomlin
Double duty on November 22, 1975 and January 22, 1983 - with Howard Shore & the All Nurse Band in '75, and as her character "Pervis Hawkins" in '83.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ux3pu_0i4JVlU100
Paul Simon - 1976 Photo credit NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Paul Simon
Double duty on October 18, 1975; November 20, 1976; May 10, 1986; December 19, 1987 - with co-musical guests Randy Newman, Phoebe Snow, George Harrison, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Linda Ronstadt, and more over the years.

With a still-growing fanbase after 47 seasons and well over 900 episodes on the air, it looks like Saturday Night Live will certainly not be going anywhere anytime soon -- so we'll be sure to update this list as more artists are added to the SNL Double Duty Hall of Fame!

POPSUGAR

"Saturday Night Live" Is Back For Season 48 With 4 New Players — See Who's in the Cast!

"Saturday Night Live" has added four new cast members to season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow are all heading to Studio 8H as featured players. The long-running comedy sketch show is gearing up for a new installment, premiering Oct. 1, following the departure of several fan favorites, including Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kate McKinnon.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Rick Danko
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Big Show
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Ron Galella
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Dana Carvey
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Frank Zappa
Person
Melle Mel
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Gilda Radner
Person
Kenan Thompson
papermag.com

Molly Kearney Becomes First Nonbinary Cast Member on 'SNL'

Comedian Molly Kearney is making history as the first nonbinary cast member on Saturday Night Live, announced on the heels of the great SNL exodus: Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, followed by Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari. With a depleted lineup, and the...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

SNL: Chris Redd Leaving After 5 Seasons in Latest Cast Exit

It’s almost easier to tell you who isn’t leaving Saturday Night Live at this point than who is. Chris Redd is the latest cast member to say goodbye to NBC’s late-night sketch comedy institution, exiting the show after five seasons, TVLine has learned. “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” Redd said in a statement. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

SNL: Miles Teller to Host Premiere; Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion Also Tapped for Season 48

Fresh off its Emmy win for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, NBC’s Saturday Night Live has announced the first three hosts of Season 48. NBC on Tuesday revealed that Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller will host SNL‘s Oct. 1 premiere, with third-time musical guest Kendrick Lamar. The following week, on Oct. 8, Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) will serve as master of ceremonies for the first time, while Willow will perform. Then on Oct. 15, recent She-Hulk guest star Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty as host and musical guest. As previously reported, SNL is down eight cast members heading into Season 48, following the...
TV & VIDEOS
