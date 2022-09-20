ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Ends Private Employer Vaccine Mandate and Pushes Boosters

By Sharon Otterman and Emma G. Fitzsimmons
The New York Times
The New York Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJ9FW_0i3KgTnS00
The Hebrew Home at Riverdale, a bursing home in New York, began administering the new bivalent booster shots to residents and workers last week. (Andrew Seng/The New York Times)

NEW YORK — New York City will no longer mandate that private employers require all of their workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19, and children will no longer have to be vaccinated in order to participate in sports or other after-school activities, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday as he continued to roll back restrictions that had defined an earlier stage of the pandemic.

With the potent new bivalent boosters now available — and now that 89% of city residents, including children, had received at least one dose of a vaccine -- Adams said it was time to usher in a new stage of flexibility for parents and businesses, although he left a mandate for city workers in place.

“It’s time to move on to the next level of fortifying our city,” he said.

But Adams stopped short of agreeing with President Joe Biden’s assertion Sunday that the pandemic was over — a remark, made by Biden during an interview on “60 Minutes,” that caused vaccine-maker stocks to slide on Wall Street and generated pushback from experts. Instead, Adams said that COVID-19 was a tricky opponent and that he didn’t know what was on the horizon.

“I think that the most scary part of the pandemic may be in our rearview mirror,” the mayor said. “But there’s a possibility of another variant, and we have to move in a very strategic, smart way.”

Under Adams, New York — once notably more COVID-19-cautious than most of the nation — has gone mainstream. Masking is now optional everywhere except at health care centers and nursing homes. Vaccination was once required for people to eat inside restaurants. But starting Nov. 1, some 184,000 private businesses, including restaurants, will no longer have to check workers’ vaccine cards. Health care workers, however, are still required to be vaccinated under a state rule.

Adams received the bivalent booster live on camera Tuesday morning at City Hall in lower Manhattan and announced a new campaign to encourage New Yorkers to get boosted.

“We think it’s imperative to send the right message and lead by example, as I’m doing today by getting my booster shot,” he said.

Some public health experts and disability advocates have criticized local and federal officials for removing public health measures at a time when more than 400 Americans are dying from the coronavirus every day and many more remain seriously ill from long COVID-19. In the city, case numbers are lower than they were this summer, at about 1,900 new cases per day, but they began to rise gradually again after school started.

Official city figures are a major undercount, as they do not include at-home tests. The one city-run institution that does record many at-home tests — the public schools — has seen a more significant rise in cases in recent days. About 1,800 cases were recorded in New York City public schools alone Monday.

City officials argue that with vaccination and treatments like Paxlovid, as well as continued masking and isolation rules for those with COVID-19, case numbers are no longer a reliable guide to the risks that COVID-19 poses. But while overall vaccination rates in the city are high, the top-line numbers mask some broad disparities.

Like many across the nation, very few parents in the city have had their youngest children vaccinated. Only 1% of Hispanic children younger than 5 have been fully vaccinated, compared with 4% of Asian children and 5% of white children. So few Black children younger than 5 have been fully vaccinated that the city registers that rate as 0%.

Booster rates in the city have also stagnated. Only 40% of those who completed their primary vaccine series have gotten a third or fourth dose. The city is hoping that the new booster, which is tailored toward the omicron variants that are now circulating, will attract more people. Some New Yorkers did rush in to get the new shots: As of Sunday, 75,000 people in the city had already gotten the bivalent booster.

Among them was Whitney Hudson, a 35-year-old actor who lives in Washington Heights. She often has to take her mask off when the cameras start rolling at work, so she decided she would feel more comfortable doing so if she got the booster.

“I’m just trying to have the best protection I can heading into the fall and winter,” she said at Bellevue Hospital’s booster clinic last Tuesday.

The city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, said that because federal pandemic funding was drying up, the city would not be able to offer the health infrastructure it once did, including vaccine pop-up clinics at schools and other venues. He said that families seeking boosters should rely on pediatrician offices, but many low-income families do not have easy access to them.

Vasan encouraged New Yorkers to book booster appointments on the city’s Vaccine Finder website. He said he was hopeful that the updated boosters would help slow transmission.

“The widespread adoption of this booster will help us continue to blunt whatever comes our way,” he said.

Vasan said the city would probably continue to remove additional restrictions in time, including the city worker vaccine mandate, as it entered a “glide path toward normal.”

The city worker vaccine mandate has led to the firings of at least 1,700 workers, including police officers. Patrick J. Lynch, the leader of a major police union, said his members should get their jobs back.

“This announcement is more proof that the vaccine mandate for New York City police officers is arbitrary, capricious and fundamentally irrational,” he said.

In December, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled the vaccine mandate for employees at private businesses, the most far-reaching local measure in the United States at the time. The mandate applied to around 184,000 businesses of all sizes with employees who work on site in New York City.

But Adams, who took office in January, chose not to enforce the mandate. He also removed the city’s color-coded alert system, which let New Yorkers know when they faced a greater risk from the virus.

When asked Tuesday if the city had any data on how well the private employer vaccine mandate had worked, he had a one-word answer: “no.”

Joe Rappaport, the executive director of the Brooklyn Center for Independence of the Disabled, criticized Adams’ move to end the private employer vaccine mandate, as well as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s removal of a mask mandate on public transit earlier this month.

“For immunocompromised people in particular, the mayor’s decision means they may encounter unvaccinated people more often, making workplaces and retail businesses less safe,” he said. “Along with the governor’s decision to lift the transit mask mandate, it puts them and all of us at greater risk.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 29

all4peace
4d ago

850 NY teachers were fired last Saturday for not taking the jab, on Sunday Biden said pandemic is over…. Today they lift mandates but didn’t rehire teachers putting the children LAST again!

Reply(1)
6
Trumps Sharpie
4d ago

Wait.. didn't they just fire 850 people for that?

Reply(6)
11
Related
CBS New York

Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers

NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wwnytv.com

What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
CLAYTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
96.1 The Breeze

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
wabcradio.com

Nine More Bus Loads Of Migrants Arrive In New York City

NEW YORK (77WABC) — At least nine more buses filled with migrants arrived in New York City on Monday — the most sent here in one day. Mayor Eric Adams says that’s on top of the over 9,000 migrants who have already been sent here from down South. Most here are being housed in the city’s shelter system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Hochul
Gotham Gazette

Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election

Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...
ELECTIONS
brickunderground.com

Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?

My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

Chris Christie ribs Dr. Oz about New Jersey

Since the start of his campaign for Senate in Pennsylania, former celebrity TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz has been plagued with ridicule and criticism over the fact that he has for years lived in New Jersey and has a tenuous connection to the commonwealth. On Thursday, New York Post Albany...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Health Disparities#City Police#Booster
wabcradio.com

New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida

NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
103.9 The Breeze

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
POLITICS
The New York Times

The New York Times

289K+
Followers
1K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy