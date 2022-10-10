How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+

Dancing With the Stars is back for its 31st season, which premiered on Disney+ on Sept. 19, with an all new star-studded cast that includes Jordin Sparks, Jessie James Decker, Shangela, Charli D’Amelio and more.

Tyra Banks returns as host alongside new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Also returning: longtime judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough.

See below for everything you need to know and how to watch Dancing With the Stars .

Dancing With the Stars : Premiere Date & Time

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars premiere on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+ . If you’re not subscribed, click the link below to launch a subscription to Disney+.

Unfortunately, the Disney+ Day deal — saving you 75% off the monthly subscription for the first month — isn’t available anymore. But there are still ways to save on your Disney subscription. For example, save 30% when you subscribe to the Disney+ bundle, adding Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription for $13.99 a month to stream with ads and $19.99 for commercial-free streaming on all three platforms.

Want another deal? Subscribe to the annual plan for $79.99 and get 12 months of Disney+ for the price of 10 months.

How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Online Free

Those with Disney+ can watch Dancing With the Stars, commercial-free and at no extra charge. Disney+ also allows multiple people to sign in under one account and stream simultaneously (on up to four devices). To land a free trial to Disney+ or the Disney+ bundle, you can try an outside party such as Verizon or American Express .

Who Is in the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Shangela, Sparks, Decker, Selma Blair, Wayne Brady, Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant, Jason Lewis, Sam Champion, Joseph Baena, Gabby Windey , Cheryl Ladd, Charli and Heidi D’Amelio, Teressa Giudice and Vinny Guadagnino, were all competing for the mirrorball trophy this season. Lewis, Guidice and Ladd have been eliminated so far.

What else is streaming on Disney+? As the main streaming home for Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic, Disney+ provides thousands of hours of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, including concert specials, movies and shows such as Hocus Pocus , BTS: Permission to Dance – LA , Pinocchio , She-Hulk , Obi-Wan Kenobi , High School Musical: The Musical Series , Lightyear and the heavily anticipated Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series, Andor .