ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Bannon to Surrender to New York Authorities to Face Sealed Indictment

By Rebecca Davis O’Brien
The New York Times
The New York Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fTeY_0hlSRFEp00

Steve Bannon, the onetime political adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender Thursday to New York authorities to face state charges in an indictment that remains sealed, according to a person familiar with the case.

The nature of the charges was unclear early Wednesday. But Bannon called them “phony” in a statement reported by NBC News. “They are coming after all of us,” he said. “I have not yet begun to fight.”

Danielle Filson, a spokesperson for Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, declined to comment.

The charges would not be Bannon’s first indictment. Trump pardoned Bannon in January 2021 before he could be brought to trial on federal fraud charges stemming from his work with We Build the Wall Inc., a fundraising operation set up to help fulfill the former president’s promise to create a physical barrier between the United States and Mexico.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office, then headed by Cyrus Vance Jr., began its own investigation after the presidential pardon, which covered only federal charges. The new indictment was first reported by The Washington Post.

Federal prosecutors had accused Bannon and three other men in 2020 of cheating donors to We Build the Wall, which aimed to construct at least 100 miles of barrier on private land.

The authorities said Bannon hatched a plot to defraud donors with three other men: Brian Kolfage, an Air Force veteran and triple amputee from Miramar Beach, Florida; Andrew Badolato, a venture capitalist from Sarasota, Florida; and Timothy Shea, an entrepreneur from Castle Rock, Colorado.

They were accused of taking money for personal expenses such as hotel and credit card bills and to buy jewelry, a golf cart and a luxury SUV. The fundraising effort collected more than $25 million, and prosecutors said Bannon used nearly $1 million of it for personal expenses.

Kolfage and Badolato pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud conspiracy in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Kolfage also pleaded guilty to tax-related charges.

A federal judge declared a mistrial in the case against Shea in June after jurors reported an impasse, saying one juror had spoken in deliberations of a “government witch hunt” and refused to consider the evidence. Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, said he planned to retry the case.

We Build the Wall was popularized in Instagram and Twitter posts boasting of ties to Trump. It was also promoted by Donald Trump Jr. and assembled an advisory board of right-wing luminaries. They included David Clarke, the former sheriff of Milwaukee County in Wisconsin; Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state; and Erik Prince, the founder of the private military company Blackwater, now known as Academi.

Few ideas were as galvanizing to Trump’s supporters as creating a physical barrier at the border. Chants of “build that wall” rang out during rallies. Many supporters saw the structure as the embodiment of Trump’s “America First” policies.

We Build the Wall was created to spur on the administration, which ultimately built about 450 miles of a wall along the border.

Kolfage had launched a GoFundMe campaign to further the effort. Prosecutors said he raised about $17 million in a week with Shea’s help. But GoFundMe suspended the campaign, saying it would return the donated money unless Kolfage found a nonprofit group to administer it, prosecutors said.

Soon Bannon and Badolato, who were working on a nonprofit meant to promote economic nationalism and American sovereignty, joined the campaign.

That led to the formation of We Build the Wall. Most donors who had given to the GoFundMe campaign transferred their money to the new group, and by the end of 2019 We Build the Wall had raised about $25 million.

According to an indictment, Bannon’s nonprofit funneled money from We Build the Wall to Kolfage and issued a fake IRS 1099 form saying it had paid his spouse for “media.” Shea created an anonymous shell company that received payments from We Build the Wall, the indictment said, keeping some and transferring some to Kolfage, saying it was for “social media” accounts and pages.

In all, federal prosecutors said, Kolfage received more than $350,000 from We Build the Wall. They said Badolato and Shea each received hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Steve Bannon Heckled by Protesters as He Turns Himself in to Authorities

Steve Bannon has a lot of haters. And on Thursday morning when he turned himself over to authorities at the Manhattan district attorney’s office, hecklers gave him a piece of their minds. “Stop hurting America,” one protester could be heard yelling at Bannon. “Stop hurting America, you greasy grifter!” Other hecklers also sounded off, as Bannon attempted to speak over the activists. “This is irony,” the ex-Trump aide said while claiming he was being “persecut[ed].” Bannon lawyer Robert Costello confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday evening that his client remains ready to surrender his passport as part of an expected release deal. A Bannon spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the hecklers. Steve Bannon has surrendered at the Manhattan DAs office — quite the scene #SteveBannon pic.twitter.com/nkrSWJmK2Y— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) September 8, 2022 Read it at The Daily BeastGot a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
MANHATTAN, NY
Salon

Trump's MAGA judge can't save him: Legal woes pile up even after favorable "special master" ruling

The week began as one of Donald Trump's best weeks in ages. His hand-picked federal judge came through for him and issued an extremely broad injunction against the government investigation into all the stolen secret government documents he was storing at Mar-a-Lago and decreed that a "special master" be appointed to look through all of it to determine if any of Trump's alleged "privileges" had been trampled since she apparently believes he's is entitled to special protections. Her reasoning may have been panned by every credible legal expert in the country but that's just the sort of reaction that would make Trump's followers respect her more.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
Rolling Stone

Trump Told White House Team He Needed to Protect ‘Russiagate’ Documents

In his final days in the White House, Donald Trump told top advisers he needed to preserve certain Russia-related documents to keep his enemies from destroying them.  The documents related to the federal investigation into Russian election meddling and alleged collusion with Trump’s campaign. At the end of his presidency, Trump and his team pushed to declassify these so-called “Russiagate” documents, believing they would expose a “Deep State” plot against him.  According to a person with direct knowledge of the situation and another source briefed on the matter, Trump told several people working in and outside the White House that he...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Cyrus Vance Jr.
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Kris Kobach
Person
Donald Trump
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Complains Of 'Litigious' Prosecutors Trying To Frame Her Client For The Crime Of Having A Messy Office

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba has a very busy schedule. She appears to spend mornings with her pals at Newsmax, trying out material in the smaller venues to see what hits. And then hits the main stage at night with Fox. It’s all bullshit, of course. But she’s managed to polish it into shinier bullshit for the bigger, PM crowd.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case

Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Bannon Got a Pardon. Now He Gets His Comeuppance.

If Steve Bannon surrenders to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Thursday as expected, he will be one block from the federal court where he and a triple amputee war veteran were charged with siphoning huge sums from a crowd-funded effort to build a border wall.Bannon escaped the federal charges when he became one of 73 people granted pardons during then-President Donald Trump’s final hours in office. Trump could have easily made it 74 by including Bannon’s co-defendant Brian Kolfage, who lost both legs and part of an arm while serving in Iraq.But despite Trump’s many declarations of support for...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Nbc News#The Washington Post#Air Force
MSNBC

DOJ reportedly scrutinizing Trump’s post-defeat fundraising

Donald Trump’s list of legal troubles is amazingly long. The Republican is currently facing a criminal investigation, for example, for having brought highly sensitive classified information to his glorified country club and refusing to give it back. There are also criminal and civil allegations surrounding Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack and the broader effort to overturn an American presidential election.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Instagram
MSNBC

New evidence emerges of Team Trump politicizing the Justice Dept.

The last time Geoffrey Berman generated national headlines, it was in the wake of his firing. In June 2020, the then-U.S. attorney in Manhattan was ousted under highly unusual circumstances, which then-Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump White House struggled to explain. There was no obvious reason to fire...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Gone Full QAnon. There’s No Point in Denying It Anymore.

Former President Donald Trump has boosted content from accounts that support QAnon conspiracy theories on his Truth Social platform at an accelerated rate, ever since the FBI searched the Florida country club resort he calls home. In doing so, Trump has at last obliterated any of the plausible deniability previously afforded to him in his prior crossovers with the false conspiracy theory’s followers.It’s no accident that QAnon supporters are using the former president’s social media platform, Truth Social. Appealing to them was an explicitly stated strategy to build out its user base. Media Matters senior researcher Alex Kaplan chronicled efforts...
POTUS
MSNBC

Facing new charges, Steve Bannon surrenders to N.Y. prosecutors

The We Build the Wall project was launched in late 2018 with a goal that appealed to many rank-and-file Republicans: Its organizers vowed to raise private funds to build barriers along the U.S./Mexico border. It wasn’t long, however, before the project ran into serious structural issues, and Donald Trump took steps to distance himself from the initiative.
U.S. POLITICS
The New York Times

The New York Times

280K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy