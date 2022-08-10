Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence Over Anne Heche's Fatal Car Crash Following 'Critical Condition' Reports

Ellen DeGeneres finally broke her silence o96ver Anne Heche's fatal car crash. Portia de Rossi's spouse answered some questions about her former partner after being out and about in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, August 8.

Ellen DeGeneres Reuters

Reporters couldn't help but ask Ellen DeGeneres about Anne Heche's situation. The two were famously in a relationship for three years, from 1997 to 2000.

The famed talk show host told Daily Mail they weren't in touch with each other, so she had no idea how her former girlfriend was doing.