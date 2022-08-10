ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy Investigates Possible Shooting After Car Crashes Into Tree At West Macon Walmart (Macon, GA)

An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a tree at West Macon Walmart, and a possible shooting is suspected.

Walmart has been reported to have fired shots, but the investigators do not believe any shots were fired during this time, and no [..]

WMAZ

Motorcyclist dead after crash on Riverside Drive

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday. According to Coroner Leon Jones, a 26-year-old man was driving south on Riverside Drive when he crashed. Then, a car reportedly hit him. The motorcyclist let go of the motorcycle...
abcnews4.com

Man attempts to elude deputies by hiding in alligator-infested swamp

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) — A man armed with what looked like a machete led authorities in Georgia on a chase into an alligator-infested swamp, according to authorities. In a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were searching for the man at a Grover Drive home to serve a warrant and flushed him out of his hiding spot.
wgxa.tv

Two men indicted in 2017 Macon murder

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been indicted for a 2017 murder in Macon. According to Superior Court documents, David Billingsley and Logan Nettles were indicted in June in connection to the July 2017 death of Chase Gillis. Court documents say Gillis was shot and killed with an AR-15 during an armed robbery.
wgxa.tv

Perry Police looking for three people for entering auto

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Take a look at the photos below. Perry Police are asking for help identifying the people in the pictures. According to a Facebook post from Perry Police Department, they're wanted for multiple entering auto offenses on Morningside Drive, King's Chapel Road, and the Camelot Subdivision area.
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Car owner contacts investigators after juvenile left in critical condition following shooting

UPDATE (11:34 p.m.) – The owner of the Ford Escort has contacted and spoken with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are still asking for your help in locating the two males who helped take the juvenile to the hospital. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile is...
13WMAZ

Jury indicts man charged in murder at Forsyth Walmart

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County man has been indicted for murder in an early January shooting at a Forsyth Walmart. Tarmaine Jontavion (TJ) Bowden was indicted for the counts of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assaults, and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony. The charges...
stnonline.com

Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash

A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
WRBL News 3

Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
