ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 7

USA88
2d ago

If I knew I was only going to get 8 years there’s a couple of people I would blow away in a heartbeat.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

Grand jury indicts man for murder

ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two men convicted after planning to rob Rangeley residence

RANGELEY, Maine — Two men were convicted by a federal jury after planning to steal controlled substances from a home in Rangeley, officials say. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maine stated Andre Muller, 51, and Robert Holland, 42, both of New York, N.Y., were convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Hobbs Act Robbery.
RANGELEY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Maine, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
State
Maine State
City
Bangor, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bangor, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Bangor, ME
County
Bronx, NY
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Z107.3

Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat

An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

New York man sentenced for 2020 Bangor murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man will spend more than eight years behind bars for a 2020 Bangor murder. Khalid Harris, 29, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter for the murder of 28-year-old Syies Adams, also of New York. In December of 2020, police were called to a...
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

SWH man charged with trafficking

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Additional charges have been levied against a local man who was arrested after police officers allegedly found him with an estimated $12,000 worth of suspected crack cocaine and heroin and over $2,000 in cash on July 27, according to Police Chief John Hall. Andrew Kuti-Hellmer, 34,...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#911#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Jersey 101.5

No prison: 86-year-old NJ child molester gets to live out life in lap of luxury

DEAL — An 86-year-old man who is part of a well-to-do family at the Jersey Shore will not see a single day behind bars for molesting a minor for over a decade. Hal Sitt was sentenced late last month on a single count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the abuse took place at his home in Deal and at a park in Ocean Township multiple times from 1997 to 2008.
DEAL, NJ
Ellsworth American

Bucksport Police log week of August 11

BUCKSPORT — A woman reported being chased by a neighbor’s dog Aug. 2. No injuries were reported. Officer Matt Schmidt arrested Jessica Adams, 35, of Verona Island on charges of violating conditions of release and drug possession on River Road Aug. 5. Speeding. Meredith Whitfield, 45, of Sylva,...
BUCKSPORT, ME
PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
BRONX, NY
foxbangor.com

Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office

AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
AUGUSTA, ME
Daily News

Mother and teen son stab, wound each other during crazed fight in their Brooklyn apartment

A Brooklyn woman and her teen son stabbed and wounded each other during a crazed fight inside their Brooklyn apartment, police said Thursday. Mother and son attacked each inside their Coney Island Houses apartment on W. 29th St. shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The 44-year-old mom is in critical but stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with stab wounds to her face, ...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy