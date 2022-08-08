Read full article on original website
WSMV
Driver not charged with striking pedestrians longtime Murfreesboro PD employee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver who struck two students walking to school on Tuesday morning is a long-time Murfreesboro Police employee, WSMV4 has learned. WSMV4 learned that Ellen Drake, 42, the city’s 911 Communications supervisor, was not charged or cited for striking the two children. The family of...
WSMV
Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
WDEF
Suspected Meth Maker wanted in Marion County
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force is looking for a suspect who failed to show up for court. Rex Allen Pickett faced manufacturing meth charges in the Marion County General Sessions Court. The 46 year old man is from Whitwell. Investigators say he is known...
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the driver of a long-bed Chevrolet single cab pickup. This person was allegedly involved in the theft of a trailer on 08/01/2022 at around 05:30 AM. Contact Detective Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext 112 or at kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One...
WDEF
Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
29-Year-Old Tara Campbell Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In McMinnville (McMinnville, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. According to the officials, 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville fled from the police after she ran a red light at US Highway 70 and State [..]
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
Murfreesboro Police Domestic Violence Detective Retires After 25 Years
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department Domestic Violence Detective Kelvin T. Jones is retiring after 25-years of dedicated service with the department. “I’m definitely going to miss my unit, sergeant, and co-workers,” Jones said. “I will also miss the interactions I had with victims, their families and victim advocates.”
Silver Alert cancelled after Murfreesboro man found
A Silver Alert for a 92-year-old man missing from Murfreesboro has been cancelled.
thunder1320.com
Tullahoma PD welcomes new officer
Tullahoma Police Department has announced the hiring of a new officer. The newest officer to the department is Megan Grenier. “We are all working toward a common goal, and your contribution is integral to our mission,” TPD said in a social media post. Photo below: Pictured from L to...
Crash on I-24 leads to Vanderbilt LifeFlight, stops traffic
Vanderbilt LifeFlight landed on the interstate Monday morning to pick up patients hurt in a big crash.
WSMV
Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
Construction worker rescued after falling 27 feet
A Williamson County construction worker continues to recover after falling into 27 feet into a construction hole early Monday morning.
Woman arrested after attempting to carjack vehicle in Murfreesboro
A person who attempted a carjacking in Murfreesboro was caught on video on Medical Center Parkway off Interstate 24.
carthagecourier.com
Drugstore burglary investigated by TBI, Carthage police
Carthage police along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are investigating a burglary which occurred at Smith County Drug Center. Due to a rash of area drugstore burglaries in various jurisdictions, the TBI has taken the lead in the investigation. Late Monday night of last week, two male subjects...
2 Rutherford County students hit by car going to school
Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to Blackman Middle School when she was hit by a car.
WTVC
Flash flooding in Chattanooga poses traffic hazards, puts people at risk Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As our StormTrack 9 team predicted, strong storms caused flash flooding throughout our viewing area Wednesday morning, including in Chattanooga. Viewer Lamone Stewart shared video of men pushing a car out of flash floodwaters in a parking lot on East 23rd Street:. Here are the roads...
thunder1320.com
Three sentenced in million dollar theft ring that included Manchester
In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate. Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been. used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John. Deere...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Cumberland County Mugshots June 27 – July 31
Check out the Cumberland County mugshots for June 27 – July 31. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*
Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed
At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
