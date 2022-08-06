Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 7/31/2022 -8/7/2022. There were a total of 207 answered calls for service. There were 31 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were three felony arrests made and ten misdemeanor arrests. There were seven traffic accidents, 110 traffic stops, and 40 citations/written warnings issued. There were two warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO