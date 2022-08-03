Stranger Things writers confirm they've began working on season 5

Read on www.floor8.com
Doja Cat calls out Noah Schnapp over TikTok DM leak
Doja Cat didn't take Noah Schnapp's TikTok leak regarding his co-star Joseph Quinn too well. The 26-year-old singer/rapper took to her official TikTok to call out the 17-year-old actor over his "very degrading and exploitative" actions. On Wednesday, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp uploaded a TikTok video that included a...
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard to write and direct horror-comedy slasher movie ‘Hell of a Summer’
Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard is reportedly writing and directing an upcoming horror-comedy slasher movie, titled Hell of a Summer, according to Variety. The 19-year-old actor will be writing and directing alongside Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), with both actors reportedly also starring in the film. The cast will also see...
Hulu's 'The Bear' returning for season 2
Just mere weeks after The Bear season 1 made its debut on Hulu, FX has renewed the half-hour kitchen dramedy for a second season!. The show is, set in a fictitious sandwich shop "The Original Beef of Chicagoland", didn’t take long to gobbled down by critics. It has a perfect 100 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86 score on Metacritic. Well done, Beef.
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower celebrates 7 and a half years of sobriety
In the wake of his success as an actor, which includes roles in Netflix's hit sci-fi drama Stranger Things and Stephanie Mayer's Twilight saga movies, Jamie Campbell Bower got candid about his struggles with addiction and mental health. The actor not only gave fans an update on his sobriety, he's...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Demi Lovato is now going by both she/her and they/them pronouns. Here's why ...
For some, gender expression is an ongoing conversation and is a constantly evolving experience. For singer Demi Lovato, embracing her feminine side led the former Disney child star to adopt using she/her pronouns again after going only by they/them (for a nonbinary identity) for the last year. Here's why she chose to update her pronouns ...
Kendall Jenner confirms her and Devin Booker’s relationship status with video
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's nature-themed trip was a slam dunk in rekindling the passion between the two. TheKardashiansstar and Phoenix Suns player recently enjoyed a fun-filled adventure together outdoors—proving that they're on the best of terms. On July 31, Kendall shared a snippet of Devin axe-throwing while the...
The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp get steamy in first trailer for HBO's 'The Idol'
Are you ready to watch the "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood"? Well, get ready because the drop-dead gorgeous model, Lily-Rose Depp, and singer, The Weeknd, are starring together in an upcoming TV mini-series. " Sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood" is the tag line for the upcoming...
Ryan Reynolds jokes some Disney classics should’ve been Rated R as ‘Deadpool’ comes to Disney +
The Ryan Reynolds lead Deadpool films and the Hugh Jackman Logan movie will be available on Disney+ from Friday, July 22, which is fantastic news for Marvel fans, but in even bigger news, these new additions to the House of Mouse streamer mark the first R-rated movies to be added to the (mostly) family-friendly service.
Chris Evans says he's "Laser-Focused" on finding a partner
Chris Evans is a man on a mission... a mission of LOVE!. In a video interview with Shondaland ahead of Netflix's The Grey Man's release, posted July 15, the Captain America star was asked what he is "laser-focused" on his love life. He responded, "Maybe [I'm] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with."
Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker has a message for 'mean people' amid recent backlash
Recently the newlyweds, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker received some backlash after the couple was spotted parked up in a reserved handicap spot, but the Blink-182 drummer took a not-so-subtle dig at commentators. "Mean People Suck," the recently married rock star wrote in an Instagram post, posing with his pug,...
New trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians season 2 arrives!
The Kardashian-Jenner clan is back working on Hulu's The Kardashians season 2! The famous family will be back on our screen earlier than expected, with season 2 being released on Hulu on September 22, 2022. Ahead of its release, Hulu shared a new trailer to tease what's to come!. In...
First look at HBO's Los Espookys season 2
A little over three years ago, HBO dropped a marvelously weird and surprisingly heartfelt series called Los Espookys into our lives. Created by Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega, and Julio Torres, the primarily Spanish-language comedy follows four friends — Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), Andrés (Torres), Tati (Fabrega), and her sister Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti)— who launch a business staging horror-themed events and encounters for a wide variety of paying clients.
New trailer for DC's Harley Quinn season 3 drops!
Everyone’s favorite misfit family is back in a trailer for the return of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn! Now heading into its third season, the animated adult comedy is here to bring even more gut punches - of both the painful and laugh-filled kind. Finally delivering on what we’ve...
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reunited at HSM: TM: The Series season 3 premiere
It looks like the (unconfirmed) ex's Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are putting their drama behind them. The Disney co-stars reunited on the red carpet for the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 on Wednesday, in Los Angeles. The two posed and smiled together with...
Agatha: House of Harkness gets a title update from Marvel
The highly anticipated release of the spin-off of Marvel's WandaVision series following Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness has had a title change! The news was revealed at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con that the formerly titled Agatha: House of Harkness has now been changed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos. But that's...
Kim Kardashian shares loved up snaps with beau Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian is having fun with her beau Pete Davidson! The reality star shared several photos of the couple together, including multiple shots of her resting her feet on Davidson's bare chest, prompting sister Khloé Kardashian to ask the loved-up couple if the duo "have a foot fetish". Kim...
Megan Fox questions fans whether she and pal Kourtney Kardashian should start an 'only fans'
Wowza did the temperature just spike in here? Or is it just Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian?. The Jennifer's Body actress - who is engaged to be married to singer Machine Gun Kelly - shared some behind-the-scenes Polaroids on Instagram from a joint photo shoot with the Kardashians reality star, during which the two posed sexily in their underwear for a SKIMS campaign published last September.
