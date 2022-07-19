How Unsupervised Learning Can Help in Defect Detection & Quality Control in Manufacturing

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Getting products to market today has become a challenging endeavor as supply chain channels grapple with constant disruptions and routine delays. That’s why Nexar, a business unit of Altium LLC, launched the Spectra suite of electronics industry data intelligence. These offerings help businesses better anticipate electronic component shortages, mitigate risks, and make smarter procurement decisions. Spectra’s insights help businesses to not only respond to current market conditions but also get products to market ahead of the competition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005829/en/ Spectra is the only source of electronics industry business intelligence that is combining end-to-end data from the supply chain, design, and manufacturing sectors. Nexar’s unique position in the electronics industry provides a cohesive view of the supply chain market conditions that is unrivaled by competitors. For more information go to nexar.com/spectra.(Graphic: Altium LLC)
