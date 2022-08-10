ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

By Maddie Duley
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 23 hours ago

Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to miss out on any opportunities to have a fulfilling retirement. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable and also checks off all your boxes in terms of climate and social life, there are several cities that have it all.

To help you find a place to retire that fits your economic and lifestyle needs, GOBankingRates has created a list of the best places to retire for $2,000 a month that are not only affordable but also feature warm weather and sunny skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJSAP_0gjxoURH00

12. Pittsburgh

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,776.08
  • Livability score: 75

In Pittsburgh, retirees can rent a one-bedroom apartment for the cost of $990.40 per month. The city features a monthly grocery average of $415.95, and monthly healthcare falls on the lower end at $369.72. Those looking for social opportunities during retirement might want to consider this city, as 20% of the population is 65 and older.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grsMs_0gjxoURH00

11. Temple, Texas

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,794.41
  • Livability score: 75

Temple is a great option for retirees looking for a warm and sunny climate, as the average temperature high for the city falls at 78 F and the average low at 55 F. Temple's monthly rent falls at $971.40 and grocery costs for this city average $401.95 per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmQzJ_0gjxoURH00

10. Roanoke, Virginia

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,750.60
  • Livability score: 75

Roanoke is a great place for social butterflies as 20% of the city's population is 65 and older. The city's rent falls at $887 per month and the monthly grocery costs fall in the middle of the pack at $392.07.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIoyd_0gjxoURH00

9. Longview, Texas

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,684.45
  • Livability score: 78

In Longview, retirees can expect to save the most on groceries as the average monthly cost falls at $378.89 -- the cheapest out of the cities on this list. The rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Longview falls at $877.60 and monthly healthcare falls in the middle at $427.97. The weather is nice too with an average high of 77 F.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWB7n_0gjxoURH00

8. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,703.78
  • Livability score: 79

Retirees in Huntsville can rent a one-bedroom apartment for an average cost of $855 per month. The grocery bill for this city falls in the middle at $395.36, with monthly healthcare costing $453.42. The average low here is only 51 F.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3tdJ_0gjxoURH00

7. San Angelo, Texas

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,704.60
  • Livability score: 78

In San Angelo, Texas, also known as the "wool and mohair capital of the world," retirees can rent a one-bedroom apartment for an average of $850.80. San Angelo features a warm climate -- the city's average temperature high is 78 F and its low is 52 F. The city's warm weather and high livability index make it an ideal location to retire in, and the low grocery costs are icing on top as San Angelo's monthly grocery bill average falls around $380.53 per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uctPN_0gjxoURH00

6. Baytown, Texas

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,642.14
  • Livability score: 75

Located in the Gulf region of Texas, Baytown offers one-bedroom rent for $849.80 and a livability index of 75. As only 12% of the city is 65 and over, it might not be the best place for people looking for a booming retirement community. However, this city's monthly healthcare costs fall under $400, and if you're looking for a warm and sunny place to retire, Baytown's a top contender with an average high of 79 F.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjOSg_0gjxoURH00

5. Norman, Oklahoma

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,720.87
  • Livability score: 76

Retirees who settle in Norman, Oklahoma, will find the city is not only home to the National Weather Center, but also affordable living. Rent for this city costs $817.20 for a one-bedroom, and monthly grocery costs average $402.36 per month. Healthcare costs in Norman are the highest on this list at an average of $501.31 per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUMMH_0gjxoURH00

4. College Station, Texas

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,617.38
  • Livability score: 79

Located in Brazos County, College Station is home to Texas A&M University and features a high livability index at 79. For those looking to retire in warm weather, this city has got you covered as College Station features an average high temperature of 79 F and an average low of 59 F. Rent in this city falls at an average of $793.80 for a one-bedroom and monthly grocery costs fall just under $400.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4WyG_0gjxoURH00

3. Jeffersonville, Indiana

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,537.82
  • Livability score: 75

For those looking for lots to do during retirement, Jeffersonville offers several exciting excursion opportunities including the Big Four Bridge, the Howard Steamboat Museum and Schimpff's Confectionary. The city also features the lowest monthly healthcare costs on this list at an average of $358.51 and one-bedroom rent for an average of $792.60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTkVD_0gjxoURH00

2. Abilene, Texas

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,666.46
  • Livability score: 75

Abilene is located in Taylor and Jones Counties in Texas and features a bustling retirement community as 15% of the population is 65 and older. Rent for a one-bedroom in this city falls at $767.40, on average, and monthly healthcare costs are higher on the list falling at an average of $499.58. Weather is nice with an average high of 76 F.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJNzl_0gjxoURH00

1. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,651.03
  • Livability score: 75

Des Moines features the lowest rent on this list as a one-bedroom apartment in this city costs $760.40. Retirees looking for a slightly cooler climate might want to consider this city, as the average high temperature is 61 and the average low temperature is 41. Des Moines also features monthly healthcare costs on the higher end at an average of $495.27 per month.

Methodology: To find the best cities with great weather to retire on a monthly budget of $2,000 or less, GOBankingRates first used ApartmentList's data to find (1) average 2022 rent in cities below $1,000. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each selected city, looking at (2) grocery and (3) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older to determine how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city monthly. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery, and healthcare costs together to find where a person 65 and older could survive on $2,000 or less. In order for a city to be qualified for the study, its population (4) had to be 10% or more over the age of 65, according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey; (5) must have a livability score of 75 or above, as sourced from AreaVibes; and (6) have average temperate weather conditions, as sourced from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 29, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

