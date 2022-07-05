ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Michigan Community Rocked by First Murder of the Year

 2 days ago

Michigan police investigated after a man was discovered fatally shot on the property of an apartment complex early Monday.

This is the year's first homicide in the small town of 14,000.

Officers from the Department of Public Safety were called to the Fraser Woods Town Homes development off 13 Mile Road around 4 a.m.

When the police came, they discovered a man on the ground who had been shot many times. Officers began doing CPR on the victim, who was subsequently brought by Paramedics to McLaren Macomb hospital.

The hospital's medical staff continued to try to save his life. The victim, however, died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities did not release the gunshot victim's name, age, or residence as they are seeking to notify the man's family.

Detectives are also attempting to identify a male who has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Sgt. Ben Hoppe at 586-293-2000, extension 218.

