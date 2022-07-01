ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Reportedly Planning ‘Elegant’ Wedding Following ‘Secret’ Engagement

 4 days ago

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn face a new set of engagement and wedding speculations.

A source recently alleged that the two celebrities have been “secretly engaged” for months. Moreover, it is claimed that they are currently in the middle of planning their upcoming wedding, according to Metro UK.

Alwyn allegedly proposed to Swift earlier this year, but they decided to keep everything under wraps. It is also added that the singer only dons her sparkler “behind closed doors.”

