ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridley Park, PA

Former P.I.T. Employee Edith McFall Honored by Ridley Park Library

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksION_0gRyv9Yn00
Ridley Park Public LibraryImage via Ridley Park Public Library.

Edith “Edie” McFall, former Assistant Registar for the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media from 1999 to 2018, is being honored posthumously by Delaware County Libraries on July 2.

McFall served as long-time board president at Ridley Park Library. She passed away in 2021.  

As part of a 110th-anniversary event Saturday, Ridley Park Library is renaming its children’s library the Edith McFall Memorial Children’s Library in recognition of her years of service. A new sign will be posted over the children’s entrance on Cresswell Street.

“Although she may be gone, her presence continues to be felt at the library every day,”  states a library release.

Following the dedication, the library will have food, crafts, and entertainment for the children. The anniversary celebration takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Image via White-Luttrell Funeral Home, Edith McFall obituary.

Edith McFall, 81, of Ridley Park died Oct. 17, 2021 following a short illness, according to her obituary.

She worked as a reporter for United Press International in Harrisburg. Mrs. McFall was the only writer on duty the night of March 2, 1962 when Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in Harrisburg.

The story went out on the UPI wire written by a short Jewish “lady reporter” who had never seen a basketball game before.

Mrs. McFall worked as an editor at TV Guide and at Andrews Publications. She was an advocate for women at the Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County, in addition to her work as a registrar at P.I.T.

She was a 50-year resident of Ridley Park. In addition to her P.I.T. and library work, she served as a panelist for the Youth Aid Panel program, was a member of the Delaware County Press Club and served as a Democratic committeewoman for Ridley Park Borough.

She was,an active member and volunteer of Congregation Ohev Shalom.

About P.I.T.

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth.

Find out more about the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKCVk_0gRyv9Yn00
Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: The Foundation for Delaware County

The Foundation for Delaware County is a public charity founded in 2016, as the largest philanthropy serving Delaware County. The foundation encourages philanthropy by providing efficient giving vehicles like donor-advised funds, gift annuities, and estate planning advice to generous individuals who want to have an impact in Delaware County and beyond.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Library, PA
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
City
Ridley Park, PA
Daily Mail

'I'll be happy when I'm not in the job': Philadelphia mayor calls America 'Dodge City' and slams SCOTUS for 'telling everybody they can carry a gun wherever they want' after two cops were shot at Fourth of July fireworks display

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney revealed early Tuesday morning he looks forward to the day he is no longer in charge of the City of Brotherly Love amid rising gun violence - as he called out the country's lax gun laws. In an early morning news conference following the shooting of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sources: Authorities Investigating Whether 2 Police Officers Struck By Stray Bullets On Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunshots rang out on the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July fireworks. Two officers were hit. Families were sent scrambling for cover. Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets. They were released from the hospital and are recovering. The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case. Screams. Panic. Shouting. There were gunshots, the sounds of which investigators say were concealed by a majestic fireworks display. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country. They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July: Pennsylvania Upper Darby fireworks Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8. When: July 1, 9:30 p.m. Xfinity Fireworks Shows Where: Citizens Bank...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#I T#White Luttrell#The Philadelphia Warriors#Upi#Jewish#Tv Guide
NBC Philadelphia

2022 Wawa Foundation Hero Award Goes to Cristo Rey Philadelphia HS

One Philadelphia nonprofit organization is $50,000 richer after Wawa handed out its 2022 Wawa Foundation Hero Award Monday morning. Voted for by the public, Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School won the Wawa Foundation Hero Award at Wawa Welcome America's Celebration of Freedom Ceremony on July 4th. Members of the public...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SERIOUS DIRT BIKE CRASH IN COLLINS PARK

POLICE INVESTIGATE SERIOUS DIRT BIKE CRASH IN COLLINS PARK. (New Castle, De 19720) On July 3rd, at approximately 1:53 p.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to Riverview Drive and South Place intersection for a report of a motor vehicle crash. When the officers arrived, they saw that the collision involved a dirt bike and 2013 Buick Enclave.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
FireRescue1

Photos: Several firefighters injured in fatal Pa. house fire

JENKINTOWN, Pa. — One person was killed and multiple firefighters were injured Friday in a two-alarm house fire in Montgomery County, authorities said. The fire started shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a residence in the 200 block of Summit Avenue in Jenkintown. Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters received reports of a person trapped inside the home, the first and second floors of which were largely engulfed.
JENKINTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy