Maine woman stabbed nearly 500 times, court documents say

 2 days ago

Newly released court documents say a Perry woman killed back in April was stabbed 484 times. The body of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune was found on a bedroom floor in her apartment, wrapped...

Affidavit: Woman killed in Maine was stabbed 484 times

An autopsy report revealed that a woman killed in her home in in April was stabbed 484 times, according to newly unsealed court documents. Kimberly Neptune, 43, of Perry, had wounds on her legs, stomach, neck and head when her body was discovered wrapped in a blanket, State Police Detective Lawrence Anderson wrote in the affidavit.
Maine woman was stabbed nearly 500 times during alleged drug robbery and wrapped in blanket

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (TCD) -- A newly released affidavit is shedding light on the death of a woman who was allegedly killed during a drug robbery by someone she knew. According to Maine State Police, on April 21 at 8:11 p.m., one of Kimberly Neptune’s relatives called Pleasant Point Police to check on her because they had not heard from her. When officers arrived at her apartment on Thunder Road, they found Neptune deceased and called the circumstances surrounding her death "suspicious."
Slain Maine woman had nearly 500 stab wounds and cuts, police say

PERRY (BDN) -- Kimberly Neptune had nearly 500 stab wounds and cuts when a relative found her dead wrapped in a blanket in her Perry apartment in April, according to a police affidavit. Neptune’s murder was the sixth in Washington County in as many months, dating to November 2021. Donnell...
A Big Old Great White Shark Named Martha is Hanging Out Just Off Eastport

Jaws made me think that Great White sharks would never be a thing. Maybe it was my sheltered ignorance when I was a youngster, but literally, when I saw Jaws the first time, I just assumed killer sharks didn't live off our coast. I had no idea the movie was filmed in Massachusetts. Even if I had known, it was a robot shark. I figured animals like that were like hurricanes and poisonous snakes in Maine.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot; Washington The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Maine Central Hancock County in southeastern Maine South central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 341 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bucksport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Cherryfield, Brewer, Dedham, Steuben, Verona Island, Deblois, Penobscot Township, Hancock, Franklin, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Gouldsboro, Lamoine, Trenton and Surry. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
