Maine woman stabbed nearly 500 times, court documents say

Jaws made me think that Great White sharks would never be a thing. Maybe it was my sheltered ignorance when I was a youngster, but literally, when I saw Jaws the first time, I just assumed killer sharks didn't live off our coast. I had no idea the movie was filmed in Massachusetts. Even if I had known, it was a robot shark. I figured animals like that were like hurricanes and poisonous snakes in Maine.

EASTPORT, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO