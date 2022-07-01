ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Drug Strike Force Arrests 5

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfbUi_0gRrpZOH00
Ohio Heroin Drug Force Arrests 5SCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice

Five people were arrested during a drug crackdown by the Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) on Monday. HIT is a joint effort of several local law enforcement agencies. This time around, they concentrated to check out various drug tips that were recently reported to local police.

Record-Breaking Ohio Meth Bust

Officers staked out a home on N. Mill Street and watched as vehicles visited the residence. When one of the vehicles violated traffic rules, they pulled it over. MCSO K9 Officer Hex gave sniffed the outside of the vehicle and altered his handler to the presence of drugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFkxP_0gRrpZOH00
Ohio Drug Strike Force Arrests 5Illustrative photo

78-year-old Ohio Man Shot Brother

When officers searched the vehicle, they found meth inside. They arrested 33-year-old Joseph R Gardner for possession of meth and took him to the county jail.

Ohio Restaurant Goes Up in Flames

Deputies then got a search warrant for the suspect drug house. A search of the home turned up both drugs and cash. Officers arrested the following people on drug possession charges:

  • Brittany N Muter, 20
  • Brandan P Montague, 28
  • Andrea N Rinderle, 21

They are currently held without bond in the county jail.

Also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia was Michael S McLeland, 37. Judge Matthew Gilmore set his bond at $50,000.

Comments / 23

Patty J.
2d ago

Looks like drugs have aged all of them!! Shocked to see most are in early 20's,,,, definitely messed up

Reply
7
LeeLeeMarie
2d ago

now what I'm wondering is where the real dealer was because its obvious they r the users 🤔

Reply
7
Related
Lootpress

Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Michigan man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of heroin. According to court documents, on February 13, 2020, William Pope, also known as “Shorty,” 47, of Detroit, sold a...
BECKLEY, WV
SCDNReports

Deadly End To Ohio Police Chase

Deadly End to Ohio Police ChaseSCDN photo archives. A deadly end to an Ohio police chase. According to a statement from the APD, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop at Thayer and E. Tallmadge Ave at 12:30 am.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Florida Assault Investigation - 3 Arrests

Florida police took three men into custody after a stabbing on Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO, deputies received a report of a stabbing just after 9 pm. When they arrived at a Center Hill home, they discovered the Fire Department treating a man.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Drug House#Police#Crime#Ohio Heroin Drug Force#Mcso
SCDNReports

Indiana Home Invasion Suspect Arrested

Indiana Home Invasion Suspect ArrestedSCDN photo archives. Indiana police have arrested a robbery suspect they say assaulted a homeowner and his own girlfriend last weekend. Back on Sunday morning, a homeowner on Mexico Ridge Road heard a vehicle pull up to his home. When he went into his garage he caught a man stealing his table saw. The robber tied up the homeowner and beat the man. Police sustained the victim had black eyes, bruises, and a cut that required stitches.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDEF

Six officers shot serving a warrant in Kentucky

ALLEN, Kentucky (WDEF) – Kentucky State Police report that one police officer remains in critical condition after what they term an ambush shooting last night. Two officers were killed, along with a K9. The shooting and standoff happened in the eastern Kentucky mountains in the small town of Allen.
ALLEN CITY, KY
wnynewsnow.com

Ohio Pair Facing Federal Charges In Regional Bank Robbery Spree

WESTFIELD, NY – Two Ohio men are facing a slew of federal charges in connection with 15 bank robberies across five states, including in Western New York and Northwest Pennsylvania. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Michigan, 32-year-old DeAndre Thorington and 30-year-old...
WESTFIELD, NY
WANE-TV

Minivan rear-ends pickup truck in Ohio; driver dies

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A driver died Saturday after crashing his minivan into the back of a pickup truck in northwest Ohio. Around 10:24 a.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Road 420, south of Libbey Road in Lake Township.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

North Carolina Mom Shot and Killed in Her Bedroom

North Carolina Mom Shot and Killed in Her BedroomMGN. Southern North Carolina police are investigating a fatal gunshot and attack that resulted in the death of a woman. Sunday about 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Rozier Homes public housing project off South Seneca Street in reference to a woman who had been attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WILX-TV

Ohio mother arrested after kids found padlocked in apartment

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother was arrested after her children were found padlocked inside an apartment, according to court documents. The documents state a caseworker went to the home for an unannounced visit. Upon arrival, she saw a padlock on the outside of the door and heard children...
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
163K+
Followers
6K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy