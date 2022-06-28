ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pocono, PA

The Pocono Mountain Visitor Bureau Awards Nearly $300,000 For Regional Projects

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSBnY_0gOmn8OF00
Photo by LaterJay Photography

By Mike Lynn

Twenty-four regional projects are receiving major financial boosts through the Pocono Mountain Visitor Bureau’s (PMVB) newly established Community Impact Grant.

The PMVB has awarded a total of $292,055 to local governments, agencies, and organizations to support a variety of projects. Utilizing funds from the Hotel Occupancy Tax, the aim of the community impact grant is to improve the quality of life in communities across Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon counties.

“Our goal is to give back to our local governments and organizations that do so much for residents as well as the nearly 30 million guests who visit the Pocono Mountains each year,” said Chris Barrett, President/CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. “The first-ever Community Impact Grant was a great success, and we look forward to offering this program again in the future.”

Recipients of the 2022 Community Impact Grant include:

  • Barrett Township - $15,000

Community Park at Ice Lake development - Phase 3

  • Bowmanstown Borough - $1,600

Upgrading outdated playground equipment

  • Coolbaugh Township - $11,500

Additional parking for basketball courts, benches & trail markers at open space property

  • East Stroudsburg Little League - $15,000

Konawalik Field capital improvements

  • GO Collaborative - $7,500

Seasonal planters for Main Street & Snowmen of Stroudsburg

  • Hamilton Township - $10,000

Repairing roof of the historic estate open seasonally for tours

  • Hawley Borough - $1,925

Skatepark mural project at Bingham Park

  • Honesdale Borough - $7,800

Four Welcome to Honesdale signs, landscaping

  • Jackson Township - $30,000

Baseball field renovations

  • Jim Thorpe Borough - $9,000

Jim Thorpe Mausoleum Monument parking improvements

  • Lansford Alive - $280

Borough-wide beautification project

  • Lehighton Downtown Partnership - $5,000

Lighting trees on First Street for safety, beautification

  • Middle Smithfield Township - $20,000

Installing kiosk at Community & Cultural Center

  • Milford Borough - $14,000

Purchasing 12 new garbage receptacles for the commercial district

  • Mount Pocono Borough - $6,000

Borough Hall beautification project

  • Newfoundland Library - $1,150

Converting storage area to a community hub

  • Palmerton Borough #1 - $2,300

Beautification & landscaping of borough entrance

  • Palmerton Borough #2 - $5,000

Third Street basketball court upgrades

  • Pleasant Valley FBLA - $10,000

Future Business Leaders of America to National Leadership Conference

  • Pocono Township - $40,000

Replacing outdated playground equipment at TLC Park

  • Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm - $40,000

Rehabilitation of 1850 Bank Barn

  • Tobyhanna Township - $25,000

Pocono Summit West traffic & safety improvements

  • Waymart Borough Council - $4,000

Adding steps to restore the D&H Gravity Open Air Car, making it accessible to visitors

  • Women Veterans Museum - $10,000

Improvements to the facility in Mount Pocono

Information about future PMVB Community Impact Grants will be posted, once available, on poconomountains.com/grants.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Herald

Tolls for historic Dingmans Ferry Bridge will double starting Friday

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania ‒ Cash tolls for the historic Dingmans Ferry Bridge will double to $2 each way for passenger vehicles and motorcycles starting Friday. Dingmans Choice and Delaware Bridge Company, which owns and operates the last privately owned toll bridge on the Delaware River, said "after delaying as long as possible, we have found it necessary to increase tolls," in a message on its website. The last time there was a toll increase was 14 years ago.
DINGMANS FERRY, PA
Pocono Update

Celebrate Pennsylvania's Largest 4th Of July Fireworks Show At Camelbeach

Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is inviting the Poconos to come and have a blast celebrating the 4th of July with Pennsylvania's largest fireworks show. Americans will gather with friends, family, and loved ones to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. There will undoubtedly be hotdogs, hamburgers, music, and everyone's favorite, fireworks. Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is no exception as they promise fireworks, food, fun, and live music will be plenty. Watch one of the most anticipated fireworks show in the Monroe County area of the Poconos. Camelbeach Mountain Water park is a tradition for many in its own right, host to the largest fireworks show in Pennsylvania, according to PoconoMountains.com.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
City
Honesdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Coolbaugh Township, PA
City
Jackson Township, PA
City
Mount Pocono, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Grants $750,000 For Transportation Assistance Program

Pennsylvania Department Of Transportation (PennDOT) and Human Services (DHS) have a $750,000 grant for expanding the federal ride assistance program Find My Ride (FMR). Pennsylvania state administration announced that PennDOT and Human Services (DHS) were awarded a $750,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), expanding FMR, an all-in-one access tool for human services transportation, according to Pennsylvania Department Of Transportation. Pennsylvania is one of 17 states which received funding through the FTA Innovative Coordinated Access & Mobility (ICAM) Pilot Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
WBRE

Rides, music, NUTmobile at Kirby Park’s 4th of July celebration

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The city of Wilkes-Barre is reminding residents they are hosting an “Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration” in Kirby Park. With live entertainment, over 20 food vendors, amusement rides and games, a visit from the Planters NUTmobile, and most importantly, fireworks, Mayor George Brown hopes this year’s celebration is a hit. Amusement […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

Plan a Trip to the Pocono Mountains

You want to get away this summer and enjoy the water and mountains, but you want to avoid the busy weekend crowds! The Poconos is a great place for a mid week stay and is just a short road trip away! Hear all it has to offer to visitors from the Poconos Mountain Visitors Bureau.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pocono Mountains#Mountain#Ice Lake#Laterjay#Community Impact Grant#Pmvb#The Hotel Occupancy Tax#East Stroudsburg Little#Konawalik Field#Main Street Snowmen
WBRE

The dangers of driving on empty

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The high cost of gas is leading many drivers into a dangerous practice. They’re letting their gas tank push to near-empty before deciding to fill up. It seems we’ve all been there or at least almost: letting your car gas tank get so low that the “add fuel” light comes […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WGAL

Agnes: Governor's mansion under 5 feet of water

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The floods caused by Agnes affected so many people, including then-Pennsylvania Gov. Milton Shapp. Shapp and his wife had to be evacuated by motorboat from the governor's mansion. Aerial images, captured 50 years ago, show the mansion surrounded by floodwaters from a swollen Susquehanna River. You...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Farmer’s Market to return Thursday

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall announced Monday that the 2022 season of the City’s Farmers Market on Public Square will kick off this Thursday, June 30, at 10:00a.m and will run every Thursday up until Nov. 17 from 10:00a.m. until 4:00p.m. Mayor George C. Brown will be on-hand to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Pocono Update

Game Commission Needs Public's Help Sighting Wild Turkeys

The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) requests the public's assistance in surveying turkey populations throughout the commonwealth. According to a recent release, The PGC needs the public's help in reporting wild turkeys sightings this summer. The Pennsylvania Wild Turkey Sighting Survey opens July 1 and runs through Aug. 31. Participation is important for turkey population management. Survey data allows the agency to determine total wild turkey productivity and compare long-term reproductive success within Pennsylvania and across states. Data is also used in the turkey population model to track population trends. Participants are asked to record the number of wild turkeys they see and the location, date, and contact information if agency biologists have any questions. Results from previous years are also available on the website.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pikecountycourier.com

The 16th Annual Zane Grey Festival returns

The 16th Annual Zane Grey Festival. The free festival will be held on the grounds of Zane Grey Museum in Lackawaxen, Pennsylvania from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The Zane Grey Festival includes activities and events for children and adults throughout the day including:. Bill...
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Winning Match 6 Jackpot ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $590,000 richer after buying a winning Match 6 ticket in Hazleton. The ticket, sold at the Turkey Hill on Airport Road in Hazleton, correctly matched all six winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3-16-26-29-32-47. The winning ticket holder won $590,000 and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
5K+
Followers
323
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy