The Pocono Mountain Visitor Bureau Awards Nearly $300,000 For Regional Projects
By Mike Lynn
Twenty-four regional projects are receiving major financial boosts through the Pocono Mountain Visitor Bureau’s (PMVB) newly established Community Impact Grant.
The PMVB has awarded a total of $292,055 to local governments, agencies, and organizations to support a variety of projects. Utilizing funds from the Hotel Occupancy Tax, the aim of the community impact grant is to improve the quality of life in communities across Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon counties.
“Our goal is to give back to our local governments and organizations that do so much for residents as well as the nearly 30 million guests who visit the Pocono Mountains each year,” said Chris Barrett, President/CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. “The first-ever Community Impact Grant was a great success, and we look forward to offering this program again in the future.”
Recipients of the 2022 Community Impact Grant include:
- Barrett Township - $15,000
Community Park at Ice Lake development - Phase 3
- Bowmanstown Borough - $1,600
Upgrading outdated playground equipment
- Coolbaugh Township - $11,500
Additional parking for basketball courts, benches & trail markers at open space property
- East Stroudsburg Little League - $15,000
Konawalik Field capital improvements
- GO Collaborative - $7,500
Seasonal planters for Main Street & Snowmen of Stroudsburg
- Hamilton Township - $10,000
Repairing roof of the historic estate open seasonally for tours
- Hawley Borough - $1,925
Skatepark mural project at Bingham Park
- Honesdale Borough - $7,800
Four Welcome to Honesdale signs, landscaping
- Jackson Township - $30,000
Baseball field renovations
- Jim Thorpe Borough - $9,000
Jim Thorpe Mausoleum Monument parking improvements
- Lansford Alive - $280
Borough-wide beautification project
- Lehighton Downtown Partnership - $5,000
Lighting trees on First Street for safety, beautification
- Middle Smithfield Township - $20,000
Installing kiosk at Community & Cultural Center
- Milford Borough - $14,000
Purchasing 12 new garbage receptacles for the commercial district
- Mount Pocono Borough - $6,000
Borough Hall beautification project
- Newfoundland Library - $1,150
Converting storage area to a community hub
- Palmerton Borough #1 - $2,300
Beautification & landscaping of borough entrance
- Palmerton Borough #2 - $5,000
Third Street basketball court upgrades
- Pleasant Valley FBLA - $10,000
Future Business Leaders of America to National Leadership Conference
- Pocono Township - $40,000
Replacing outdated playground equipment at TLC Park
- Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm - $40,000
Rehabilitation of 1850 Bank Barn
- Tobyhanna Township - $25,000
Pocono Summit West traffic & safety improvements
- Waymart Borough Council - $4,000
Adding steps to restore the D&H Gravity Open Air Car, making it accessible to visitors
- Women Veterans Museum - $10,000
Improvements to the facility in Mount Pocono
Information about future PMVB Community Impact Grants will be posted, once available, on poconomountains.com/grants.
