The Pocono Mountain Visitor Bureau Awards Nearly $300,000 For Regional Projects

By Mike Lynn

Twenty-four regional projects are receiving major financial boosts through the Pocono Mountain Visitor Bureau’s (PMVB) newly established Community Impact Grant.

The PMVB has awarded a total of $292,055 to local governments, agencies, and organizations to support a variety of projects. Utilizing funds from the Hotel Occupancy Tax, the aim of the community impact grant is to improve the quality of life in communities across Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon counties.

“Our goal is to give back to our local governments and organizations that do so much for residents as well as the nearly 30 million guests who visit the Pocono Mountains each year,” said Chris Barrett, President/CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. “The first-ever Community Impact Grant was a great success, and we look forward to offering this program again in the future.”

Recipients of the 2022 Community Impact Grant include:

Barrett Township - $15,000

Community Park at Ice Lake development - Phase 3

Bowmanstown Borough - $1,600

Upgrading outdated playground equipment

Coolbaugh Township - $11,500

Additional parking for basketball courts, benches & trail markers at open space property

East Stroudsburg Little League - $15,000

Konawalik Field capital improvements

GO Collaborative - $7,500

Seasonal planters for Main Street & Snowmen of Stroudsburg

Hamilton Township - $10,000

Repairing roof of the historic estate open seasonally for tours

Hawley Borough - $1,925

Skatepark mural project at Bingham Park

Honesdale Borough - $7,800

Four Welcome to Honesdale signs, landscaping

Jackson Township - $30,000

Baseball field renovations

Jim Thorpe Borough - $9,000

Jim Thorpe Mausoleum Monument parking improvements

Lansford Alive - $280

Borough-wide beautification project

Lehighton Downtown Partnership - $5,000

Lighting trees on First Street for safety, beautification

Middle Smithfield Township - $20,000

Installing kiosk at Community & Cultural Center

Milford Borough - $14,000

Purchasing 12 new garbage receptacles for the commercial district

Mount Pocono Borough - $6,000

Borough Hall beautification project

Newfoundland Library - $1,150

Converting storage area to a community hub

Palmerton Borough #1 - $2,300

Beautification & landscaping of borough entrance

Palmerton Borough #2 - $5,000

Third Street basketball court upgrades

Pleasant Valley FBLA - $10,000

Future Business Leaders of America to National Leadership Conference

Pocono Township - $40,000

Replacing outdated playground equipment at TLC Park

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm - $40,000

Rehabilitation of 1850 Bank Barn

Tobyhanna Township - $25,000

Pocono Summit West traffic & safety improvements

Waymart Borough Council - $4,000

Adding steps to restore the D&H Gravity Open Air Car, making it accessible to visitors

Women Veterans Museum - $10,000

Improvements to the facility in Mount Pocono

Information about future PMVB Community Impact Grants will be posted, once available, on poconomountains.com/grants.

