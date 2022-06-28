ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families Find Their Dream Pets and Animals Head to ‘Furever’ Homes at Brandywine Valley SPCA Event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsCX8_0gOkhp2B00
Image via FOX 29 Philadelphia.

Scores of cats and dogs found their forever homes during the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s mega adoption event held recently in West Chester and other locations, writes Dave Kinchen for FOX 29. 

Among the lucky pooches that were adopted during the day when the adoption fee was reduced to $35 is a German Shepherd mix puppy. 

“I looked around for a while, and she came in and just felt good,” said Cody Tyson. “Took her out back, let me meet her outside of the kennel. Good … real good.” 

The event is held twice a year by Brandywine Valley SPCA. This past weekend, more than 400 happy animals across all locations headed to their new homes. 

“Our adoptions are down by almost 30 percent, compared to last year,” said Chief Marketing Officer Linda Torelli. “I think a lot of folks adopted during the pandemic and have a full house. Also, some folks are going back to work, and it’s not quite the right time to adopt. We also have a lot of intakes in June, in general, so many factors have made this a really important time to adopt.” 

Read more about Brandywine Valley SPCA at FOX 29

Comments / 1

 

VISTA.Today

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream … at These Two Parlors in Chester County

Image via Handel's Homemade Ice Cream. Ice cream is an ideal treat at any time of the year, but even more so in the summer, writes Victoria Alfred-Levow for Main Line Today. While there are several household names, like Dairy Queen, on Chester County’s ice cream scene, there are also plenty of independent shops that offer customers something unique.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Offers Plenty of Proximity to Shedding Modern-Day Stress — And Dress

Bucks County provides relatively easy access to getaways that involve relatively little packing, including one New Jersey beach.Image via iStock. Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing optional destination a try.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
