Families Find Their Dream Pets and Animals Head to ‘Furever’ Homes at Brandywine Valley SPCA Event

Image via FOX 29 Philadelphia.

Scores of cats and dogs found their forever homes during the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s mega adoption event held recently in West Chester and other locations, writes Dave Kinchen for FOX 29.

Among the lucky pooches that were adopted during the day when the adoption fee was reduced to $35 is a German Shepherd mix puppy.

“I looked around for a while, and she came in and just felt good,” said Cody Tyson. “Took her out back, let me meet her outside of the kennel. Good … real good.”

The event is held twice a year by Brandywine Valley SPCA. This past weekend, more than 400 happy animals across all locations headed to their new homes.

“Our adoptions are down by almost 30 percent, compared to last year,” said Chief Marketing Officer Linda Torelli. “I think a lot of folks adopted during the pandemic and have a full house. Also, some folks are going back to work, and it’s not quite the right time to adopt. We also have a lot of intakes in June, in general, so many factors have made this a really important time to adopt.”