Furniture/Home Decor Store At Home Comes to Granite Run

A furniture and home décor store is moving into the Promenade at Granite Run, writes Natalie Kostelni for Philadelphia Business Journal.

At Home, a Plano, Texas retail chain, has signed an 85,985-square-foot lease. With At Home now on board and some smaller deals coming in, the 877,294 square feet of the Promenade retail space is 92% full.

The mixed-use property is off Baltimore Pike at Rt. 352 in Media. It is owned by BET Investments Inc.

At Home will move into space originally allocated for a bowling venue and movie theater. Both tenants backed out, said Michael Markman, president of BET.

It is scheduled to open in February.

At Home is the second home goods retailer to open in an area mall. Wayfair Inc. is opening a store at the King of Prussia Mall.

Other tenants at the Promenade at Granite Run include Acme, TJ Maxx, Boscov’s and Kohls.

BET expects to break ground in November where an AMC Theater once stood for an apartment complex with 208 units and 23,000 square feet of additional retail space.

An existing 192-unit apartment complex at the property is 100% leased.