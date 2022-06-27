ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

Furniture/Home Decor Store At Home Comes to Granite Run

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onX1t_0gNFoVJq00
Image via At Home.

A furniture and home décor store is moving into the Promenade at Granite Run, writes Natalie Kostelni for Philadelphia Business Journal.

At Home, a Plano, Texas retail chain, has signed an 85,985-square-foot lease. With At Home now on board and some smaller deals coming in, the 877,294 square feet of the Promenade retail space is 92% full.

The mixed-use property is off Baltimore Pike at Rt. 352 in Media. It is owned by BET Investments Inc.

At Home will move into space originally allocated for a bowling venue and movie theater. Both tenants backed out, said Michael Markman, president of BET.

It is scheduled to open in February.

 At Home is the second home goods retailer to open in an area mall. Wayfair Inc. is opening a store at the King of Prussia Mall.

Other tenants at the Promenade at Granite Run include Acme, TJ Maxx, Boscov’s and Kohls.

BET expects to break ground in November where an AMC Theater once stood for an apartment complex with 208 units and 23,000 square feet of additional retail space.

An existing 192-unit apartment complex at the property is 100% leased.

Read more at Philadelphia Business Journal about At Home coming to the Promenade at the Granite Run in Media.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Crumbl Cookies Coming to Oaks Shopping Center

OAKS, PA — Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s largest cookie company, is set to serve cookie-crazed customers with its newest store in Oaks, Pennsylvania. A grand opening is set for 8 am on Thursday, June 30th in the Oaks Shopping Center at 1570 Egypt Road. “Nothing beats biting into...
OAKS, PA
aroundambler.com

Three Ambler retail shops trading spaces

Three of Ambler’s retail shops, Roost Home (home decor), Swaddle (baby and children’s boutique), and Paper Dolls (clothing boutique), are trading locations. Roost Home recently closed at 7 West Butler Avenue and is moving and reopening at 16 East Butler Avenue which is currently the home of Swaddle. Swaddle is moving next door to 18 East Butler Avenue, which is home to Paper Dolls. Paper Dolls is moving to the former Roost Home location at 7 West Butler Avenue.
AMBLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Media, PA
City
Acme, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Media, PA
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Media, PA
Business
City
Home, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 122 7th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 122 7th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this charming and beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 1-and-a-half-bathroom twin home in the heart of Bridgeport Borough! The entire home was just freshly painted throughout. Step inside from the cozy covered front porch, and move past the tiled foyer to find a spacious living room with gleaming hardwood floors and crown molding. The adjacent dining area is perfectly situated by the bright windows, welcoming tons of natural light. The eat-in kitchen features brand-new quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Finishing off the main floor is a convenient rear laundry room/mud room with a newer washer/dryer and a half bathroom. The fully carpeted second floor offers three nicely sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, ample closet space, and large windows to let in natural light. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom with tile surround tub/shower combo completes the upper level. A fenced-in backyard is great for enjoying the fresh air. Parking is easy with 2-car off-street parking spaces! 122 7th St is located close to all of the shopping and dining Bridgeport has to offer. Located near King of Prussia, Conshohocken, as well as easy access to I-476, I-76, and US 202. Schedule a showing today!
BRIDGEPORT, PA
DELCO.Today

Bucks County Offers Plenty of Proximity to Shedding Modern-Day Stress — And Dress

Bucks County provides relatively easy access to getaways that involve relatively little packing, including one New Jersey beach. Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well-positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing-optional destination a try.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

General Recreation: The Evolution of Playground Design

The We-Go-Round by Landscape Structures, an example of inclusive play. Playground design has come a long way from the traditional steel structures fixed in concrete found in your neighborhoods and schoolyards, according to an article in the Play and Playground Encyclopedia. These days there is a wide range of equipment...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Wawa will open its newest store in Berks June 30

HEREFORD — Wawa will open its newest location this week — at 8053 Chestnut St. in Hereford Township, Berks County. The new store is the 14th Wawa to open this year, out of 54 total stores projected to open across Wawa’s operating area in 2022. The Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granite#Cor#Home Decor#Promenade#Bet Investments Inc#Wayfair Inc#Kohls#Amc
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Restaurateur Finds Home in Unique Cafés

Mark Van Horn always knew he’d have a career in food service, and now his career has come full circle in his own restaurants in Montgomery and Chester Counties. “I’ve been in restaurant kitchens since I was a little kid. My father had a second job as a waiter at the infamous Newtown Squire and wore his tuxedo every weekend, Marks recalls. “Through my eyes and senses, it was an incredible place with the smells, the mere size of the place.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Axios Philadelphia

Private pools to rent near Philadelphia starting at $60 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up. Here are two that caught our eye.1. Saltwater retreatThis secluded inground pool has a sun ledge, three pool fountains and large patio for relaxing. Location: Villanova.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 5 guests (plus $15 per hour for one more).Number of guests: Up to 6. Photo courtesy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

In Magnolia, Closed 7-Eleven on White Horse Pike To Be a Cigar/Smoke Shop

The building that used to be a 7-Eleven in Magnolia will be a cigar/smoke shop, according to the June 16, 2022 Work Session Agenda for the Borough of Magnolia. The property address is 625 N. White Horse Pike and is adjacent to the Produce Junction. A business license for Mahant...
DELCO.Today

Inflation Won’t Fizzle Out Their 4th, Boothwyn Customers Say

It’s going to cost you more to celebrate the Fourth of July this year, reports Madeleine Wright for CBS 3. “They’ve gone up, probably, in the neighborhood of 10 to 15% this year, over last year’s increase, which is probably another 10%,” says Skip Clinton, managing operator at Wholesale Fireworks in Boothwyn. “So, in the last couple of years, you’re talking about 25%.”
BOOTHWYN, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy