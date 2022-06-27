1 person hospitalized after a traffic collision in Baldwin Park (Baldwin Park, CA) Nationwide Report

One person received injuries after a vehicle slammed into a palm tree early Sunday morning in Baldwin Park. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 13400 block of East Garvey Avenue after getting reports of a traffic collision at about 12:56 a.m. [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™