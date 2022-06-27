ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, ME

Maine golfer completes top-3 finish at pro event

By Travis Lee
WMTW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALMOUTH, Maine — Camden's Cole Anderson had a weekend to remember on the golf course. The amateur, taking on some of the top pros in the world, and finishing third at the Korn Ferry Tour Live + Work in Maine Open at...

